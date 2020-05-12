Former Lindsey Graham donor says support stopped when he didn't defend McCain from Trump

A former top donor to Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSen. Lamar Alexander to self-quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID-19 Senate revives surveillance brawl FBI director in 'hot seat' as GOP demands reforms MORE (R-S.C.) who publicly endorsed Graham’s challenger Jamie Harrison wrote Tuesday that one of the final straws for him was Graham’s failure to defend the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainMichigan Republican Senate candidate notes places 'I disagree with' Trump Facebook says anti-Trump ad includes 'partly false' information For the Democratic Party — there's a chance to win out West MORE (R-Ariz.) from attacks by President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to visit Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor on Thursday Trump camp outraged over Jezebel article calling for Stephen Miller to get coronavirus McConnell: Obama 'should have kept his mouth shut' on Trump's coronavirus response MORE.

“I asked myself, ‘What is the character of a man who will not defend his best friend? If he won’t defend John McCain, why would I expect him to defend any of us in South Carolina?’” Richard Wilkerson, the retired chairman and president of Michelin North America, wrote in an op-ed for the Greenville News.

“My conclusion was that he was more interested in currying favor than in honoring the memory of a true American hero whom he had described as his best friend," he added. "I was extremely disappointed.”

Wilkerson cites other policies and actions he said further soured him on Graham, including his support for the 2017 tax reform package and his opposition to increased unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Apparently, he feels that it is OK to share government dollars with those who don’t truly need the money, but deny any small windfall to working people who have lost their jobs. These two actions tell me who is important to him, and I do not agree with his direction,” Wilkerson wrote.

Wilkerson announced his endorsement of Harrison in late April, calling him “the perfect candidate to bring together South Carolinians from all walks of life.” Wilkerson has donated to Democrats in the past, including Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenSome Democrats say charges against Biden merit independent investigation Senate Democrats call for USAID to join coronavirus task force Senators push for changes to small business aid MORE (D-N.H.).

Although Graham remains the favorite in the race, his vocal backing of Trump has made him a top target for Democratic donors, and Harrison outraised Graham in the first quarter of the year.

Graham has defended his handling of Trump’s attacks on McCain, saying last year "I’m not into this idea the only way you can help honor John McCain is to trash out Trump.”