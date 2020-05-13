McConnell acknowledges GOP faces 'challenging' political environment

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellObama criticism gets under GOP's skin On The Money: House Democrats unveil trillion coronavirus relief package | SCOTUS divided in Trump financial records case | Fed under pressure to speed up, expand emergency loans McConnell, GOP senators support exempting VA health funds from budget caps MORE (R-Ky.) on Wednesday acknowledged that Republicans face a “challenging environment” as they battle to protect their Senate majority.

“We have a lot of exposure, a lot of great members up. We had a really good year in '14, and so yeah, it's a challenging environment,” McConnell told reporters.

He said Republicans are in a tough spot because they have to protect 23 Senate seats, compared to just 12 for Democrats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those dozen seats, only Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama is truly endangered. But Republicans think they have a shot at knocking off Sen. Gary Peters Gary Charles PetersBipartisan senators seek funding for pork producers forced to euthanize livestock Michigan Republican Senate candidate notes places 'I disagree with' Trump McConnell: Battle for control of the Senate will be a 'dogfight' MORE (D) of Michigan, a state Trump carried in 2016.

Asked about how Trump’s handling of the pandemic would impact down-ballot races, McConnell reiterated that “it’s a challenging environment.”

“It has been consistently throughout this cycle,” he added. “Just look at the numbers. That’s the only conclusion intelligently to read from it.”

A recent poll by Harvard, Northeastern and Rutgers universities surveyed 22,000 voters across the country and found that all 50 governors had higher approval ratings than Trump when it came to responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

That could make the fall campaign challenging for two Republicans in particular. Sens. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesOur digital privacy is at stake in the Senate The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The American Investment Council - Dems plot CARES 2 bill; infected Pence aide forces VP precautions This week: Senate juggles coronavirus with surveillance fight MORE (Mont.) and Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The American Investment Council - Dems plot CARES 2 bill; infected Pence aide forces VP precautions GOP senators worry Trump, COVID-19 could cost them their majority Biden opens 9-point lead over Trump in Senate battlegrounds: poll MORE (Colo.) are running against a sitting and a former Democratic governor, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Arizona, former astronaut Mark Kelly, the Democratic Senate candidate, has opened up a sizable lead in the polls over Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyGun control group to spend at least million in Arizona ahead of November Bottom line The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The American Investment Council - Dems plot CARES 2 bill; infected Pence aide forces VP precautions MORE (R).

Republican Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The American Investment Council - Dems plot CARES 2 bill; infected Pence aide forces VP precautions GOP senators worry Trump, COVID-19 could cost them their majority Senators request emergency funding for postal service in next coronavirus bill MORE (Maine) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisDNC takes first step toward scaling back in-person convention Fed faces bipartisan pressure to speed up, expand emergency loans GOP senators introduce bill permitting Trump to sanction China over failure to cooperate on COVID-19 MORE (N.C.) are in toss-up races, while a recent poll shows Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstBipartisan senators seek funding for pork producers forced to euthanize livestock The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The American Investment Council - Dems plot CARES 2 bill; infected Pence aide forces VP precautions GOP senators worry Trump, COVID-19 could cost them their majority MORE (R-Iowa) in a much tougher race than expected against Democrat Theresa Greenfield.

Republicans control 53 seats, which means Democrats would need a net pickup of three seats and the White House to win back the Senate majority, which they lost in the 2014 midterm election.