Liberal group asks Klobuchar to remove herself from VP consideration because of prosecutorial record

MoveOn, a progressive advocacy group, is calling on Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharPolice killing in Minneapolis puts new scrutiny on Biden pick Cortez Masto says she's not interested in being Biden VP Voting rights, public health officials roll out guidelines to protect voters from COVID-19 MORE (D-Minn.) to remove herself from consideration to be the Democratic party's vice presidential nominee over her record as a county prosecutor.

"Given the role @amyklobuchar played as @Hennepin County prosecutor, including her failure to hold the @MinneapolisPD accountable for racism and abuse, she should immediately take herself out of the running to be @JoeBiden's VP," the group tweeted on Friday.

The death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, is putting fresh scrutiny on Klobuchar's tenure as Hennepin County attorney, which includes Minneapolis, over criticism that she did not bring criminal charges in cases including police-involved deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

Klobuchar, during an interview with MSNBC, declined to take herself out of consideration to be the No. 2 for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden campaign cancels fundraiser with Mueller prosecutor Twitter joins Democrats to boost mail-in voting — here's why The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - George Floyd's death sparks protests, National Guard activation MORE, the party's presumptive 2020 presidential nominee.

“He will make that decision. He’ll decide who he’s considering,” she said.

Klobuchar also sought to defend her record on race-related issues, acknowledging that there is “institutional racism” and positioning herself as “one of leaders” in the Senate “in terms of pushing for sentencing reform … a leader on voting rights, that’s my record.”

Klobuchar has also said that cases involving sending police-related deaths to grand juries, considered routine in the state at the time, was "wrong."

“It would have been much better if I took the responsibility and looked at the cases and made the decision myself. But let me make this clear, we did not blow off these cases," she said on Friday.

Klobuchar has called for "systemic reform" in the wake of Floyd's death, as well as a “large-scale federal investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Floyd died on Monday after he was arrested by former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen in a viral video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for at least eight minutes.

Chauvin, who was dismissed from the police department this week, was arrested Friday morning after Floyd’s killing led to days of unrest in the city. Local authorities announced he was being charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Edward Moreno contributed.