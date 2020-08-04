McConnell has 17-point lead over Democratic challenger McGrath: poll

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellProfessional sports players associations come out against coronavirus liability protections Democratic leaders report 'some progress' in talks with White House Top GOP senator urges agencies to protect renters, banks amid coronavirus aid negotiations MORE (R-Ky.) is leading his Democratic opponent, Amy McGrath, by a commanding 17 points in a new poll that shows the GOP leader ahead 53 to 36 percent.

Eighty-four percent of Republicans polled by Morning Consult said they support McConnell while 79 percent of Democrats said they back McGrath. Twelve percent of Democrats said they also support McConnell.

The GOP leader also has more support among independents than McGrath, with 45 percent backing McConnell and 33 percent favoring McGrath.

The survey of 700 likely voters in Kentucky, reported on by the Louisville Courier Journal, was conducted online from July 24 to Aug. 2 and had a margin of error of 3.5 percent.

The poll shows McConnell in a much stronger position than a Democratic one published last month by Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group showing McConnell ahead of McGrath by only 4 points, 45 to 41 percent.

A Civiqs poll from June showed McConnell leading McGrath 53 to 33 percent.

McGrath has been a fundraising magnet, bringing in $16.9 million in 2019 and $30.2 million so far this year in a bid to deny McConnell from winning a seventh Senate term.

McConnell, by comparison, has raised $37.7 million for his reelection since winning his last race against Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes in 2014.

McConnell has touted his ability to deliver federal resources for Kentucky, including in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed in March, which he says helps the state “punch above its weight.”

He has also pitched himself to voters as someone who has been instrumental to implementing President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House sued over lack of sign language interpreters at coronavirus briefings Wife blames Trump, lack of masks for husband's coronavirus death in obit: 'May Karma find you all' Trump authorizes reduced funding for National Guard coronavirus response through 2020 MORE's agenda by helping pass tax reform in 2017 and confirm Justices Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchKavanaugh urged Supreme Court to avoid decisions on Trump finances, abortion: report Should we judge judges by whether their decisions appeal to us? The Supreme Court is no ally to reproductive rights MORE and Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughDavis: My recommendation for vice president on Biden ticket Kavanaugh urged Supreme Court to avoid decisions on Trump finances, abortion: report Buy the dip: Bet on Trump MORE to the Supreme Court.

The new Morning Consult poll shows Trump with a huge lead over former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump campaign emails supporters encouraging mask-wearing: 'We have nothing to lose' Cuba spells trouble for Bass's VP hopes Democrats want Biden to debate Trump despite risks MORE in Kentucky, 59 to 35 percent.

The Louisville Courier Journal, however, noted that Trump’s lead is smaller than his 30-point margin of victory over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump vows challenge to Nevada bill expanding mail-in voting Biden should pick the best person for the job — not the best woman Juan Williams: The Trump Show grows tired MORE in the 2016 presidential election.