Vulnerable Senate Democrat urges unity: 'Not about what side of the aisle we're on'

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) leaned into a unity message on Monday night as he urged the country to overcome its divisions when it heads to the polls in November.

Jones, who is the most vulnerable Senate Democrat on the ballot, spoke as part of the Democratic National Convention, describing former Vice President Joe Biden as someone who can "unite our country and get things done for working families and everyone working for a better future."

"Even our deepest divisions can be overcome. ...Some politicians try to pit us against each other but I believe that Americans have more in common than what divides us. And in November have a chance to elect a president who believes that too," Jones said in a veiled shot at President Trump.

“It’s not about what side of the aisle we’re on. It’s about whether or not we’re on the side of the people. ...Alabama has shown me that even our deepest divisions can be overcome, because each of us wants the same thing," Jones continued.

Jones won his seat in the deep-red state in 2017 when he defeated former Alabama justice Roy Moore for the final two years of then-Sen. Jeff Sessions's term, after he stepped down to become Trump's attorney general.

Jones is currently fighting for his political life as he prepares to face off against former football coach Tommy Tuberville. The Cook Political Report rates the race as "lean" Republican.

Jones's brief appearance at the party's virtual national convention gives him a large nationwide audience, and a potential platform to help haul in campaign cash as he gears up for a nasty fight in the fall.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate. If Jones loses in November, Democrats will need to pick up four seats in order and win the White House to have control of the Senate.

His Senate colleagues quickly touted him on Twitter after his speech, arguing he is key to the party winning back the Senate.

"Our entire nation has come to know @DougJones as a man of impressive courage, principle, and diligence. Doug is a leader we can always count on to do the right thing—regardless of politics," tweeted Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Biden's Vice President pick, added that speeches by Jones and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), who spoke after him, showed "what's at stake in November: the Senate. It's crucial we roll up our sleeves and get to work to flip the Senate in November. Pick a race. Get involved. Every action you take now matters."