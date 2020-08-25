Susan Collins challenger open to nixing Senate filibuster

Senate Democratic nominee Sara Gideon — who is running to unseat GOP Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsHave we no Republicans with any conscience to declare? US trade deal with EU a boon for lobster industry struggling under China tariffs Bush backs Collins with first endorsement of the 2020 cycle MORE in Maine — is signaling support for nixing the legislative filibuster if she wins in November.

Gideon said she would vote to nix the 60-vote procedural hurdle if it stood in the way of Democratic priorities, including healthcare legislation, according to the Bangor Daily News.

“I think what Americans need and what Mainers need more than anything is government that functions and I think that the filibuster prevents us from functioning and making progress on issues,” said Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House of Representatives.

Gideon is one of several Senate Democratic candidates who have said they are open to getting rid of the filibuster, by lowering it to a simple majority, if Democrats win control of the Senate in November. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, meaning Democrats will need a net win of three seats and the White House in November or a total pick up of four seats for an outright majority starting in January.

Collins voted to nix the 60-vote hurdle for Supreme Court nominees in 2017 after Justice Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchStakes high for Supreme Court as Trump battles for reelection Supreme Court deals blow to GOP in dispute over RI absentee ballots States should pay attention to Supreme Court justices' comments on 'reopening' orders MORE was unable to get enough Democratic support to overcome it. But she's defended keeping the same hurdle for legislation, including organizing a 2017 letter urging leadership to keep it intact.

Democrats are currently debating what to do about the legislative filibuster if they win back the Senate. Progressives, and a growing number of Democratic senators, support getting rid of it.

But several Democratic senators have warned that they are opposed to getting rid of it, casting doubt on if there would be the votes needed to use the "nuclear option," which allows them to change the Senate rules with only a simple majority.

Gideon, whose campaign also indicated to the Huffington Post in late June that she would support nixing the filibuster so the Senate could be more productive, is one of several Democratic Senate candidates who have signaled they are open to changing the filibuster.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockOvernight Energy: Michigan agrees to 0M Flint settlement | Sierra Club knocks DNC over dropped fossil fuel subsidies language Montana Supreme Court, federal court rule against GOP-backed effort to qualify Green Party candidates Overnight Energy: Lawyers question public lands chief move leaving himself in power | DNC removes measure calling for end of fossil fuel subsidies from platform | Louisiana aims for net-zero emissions by 2050 MORE, who is running to unseat GOP Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesMontana Supreme Court, federal court rule against GOP-backed effort to qualify Green Party candidates Overnight Energy: Green groups see legal flaws in Trump's Arctic drilling plan | 14 states sue Trump administration over gas transportation rule | Conservation groups push lawmakers for Pendley's removal Conservation groups push lawmakers for Pendley's removal MORE, has voiced support for ending the filibuster; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperDemocrats struggle to harness enthusiasm of Gen Z voters Kamala Harris makes history — as a Westerner Coronavirus deal key to Republicans protecting Senate majority MORE has said he's open to listening to reform ideas; North Carolina Senate Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham has called for filibuster reform and Iowa Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield's campaign has signaled she would consider potential filibuster reforms.