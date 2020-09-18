What Senate Republicans have said about election-year Supreme Court vacancies

Senate Republicans have different views over whether a vacancy on the Supreme Court should be filled this late in an election cycle.

Several Senate Republicans who face tough reelection battles in 2020 have in the past said it’s too late and that the next president should decide.

Others, led by Sens. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyThe Hill's Campaign Report: Arizona shifts towards Biden | Biden prepares for drive-in town hall | New Biden ad targets Latino voters Biden leads Trump by 4 points in new Arizona poll Airline job cuts loom in battleground states MORE (R-Ariz.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.), are saying the GOP should move forward to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court following the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Trump's Supreme Court list reveals influence of Clarence Thomas President Nancy Pelosi? Don't underestimate what she might do in office MORE.

Republicans close to the White House expect Trump to put forth a nominee. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell focuses on confirming judicial nominees with COVID-19 talks stalled McConnell accuses Democrats of sowing division by 'downplaying progress' on election security Warren, Schumer introduce plan for next president to cancel ,000 in student debt MORE (R-Ky.) says any potential nominee will get a vote.

McConnell and then-Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleySenate Republicans signal openness to working with Biden Senators offer disaster tax relief bill Trump spikes political football with return of Big Ten season MORE (R-Iowa) blocked Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandTop GOP senator calls for Biden to release list of possible Supreme Court picks Biden agenda hinges on Senate majority The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by the Air Line Pilots Association - Biden VP possible next week; Meadows says relief talks 'miles apart' MORE, President Obama’s nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia, from getting a hearing ahead of the 2016 election. Scalia died in mid-February of 2016.

Here’s a look at what Republican senators have said about the issue so far.

Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.)

McSally became the first GOP senator to announce her support for filling the Supreme Court vacancy on Friday night.

“This U.S. Senate should vote on President Trump Donald John TrumpHR McMaster says president's policy to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is 'unwise' Cast of 'Parks and Rec' reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response MORE's next nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court,” McSally said over Twitter.

Polls show McSally trailing Democrat Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) by large margins in her reelection bid.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

Scott does not face reelection in 2020 but said on Friday night that he supports filling the seat now.

“It would be irresponsible to allow an extended vacancy on the Supreme Court,” Scott said. “I believe that President Trump’s nominee should get a vote in the U.S. Senate.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamThe Hill's Campaign Report: Arizona shifts towards Biden | Biden prepares for drive-in town hall | New Biden ad targets Latino voters Senate Democrats' campaign arm announces seven-figure investment to boost Graham challenger Graham: Comey to testify about FBI's Russia probe, Mueller declined invitation MORE (R-S.C.)

In 2018, Graham vowed to wait until the next election if an opening on the Supreme Court happened after the primaries. Graham’s remarks will likely be a focal point for Democrats in the debate over a new nominee.

“This may make you feel better, but I really don’t care,” Graham said. “If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term, and the primary process has started, we’ll wait until the next election.”

Graham is locked in an unexpectedly tough race against Democrat Jaime Harrison, who has raised tens of millions of dollars and is running close in the polls in deep red South Carolina.

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden asks if public can trust vaccine from Trump ahead of Election Day | Oklahoma health officials raised red flags before Trump rally Gideon leads Collins by 12 points in Maine Senate race: poll Senate leaders quash talk of rank-and-file COVID-19 deal MORE (R-Maine)

Collins, who is among the most vulnerable GOP senators up for reelection, said earlier this month she would not seat a new Justice in October of 2020 or if there’s a lame duck and a change of presidents.

“I think that’s too close, I really do,” she said.

Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstSenators offer disaster tax relief bill Conservatives see glaring omission on Trump's Supreme Court shortlist Senate Republicans scramble to contain fallout from Woodward bombshell MORE (R-Iowa)

In July, Ernst said that she would approve of moving forward with filling a vacancy even in a lame-duck session.

"(If) it is a lame-duck session, I would support going ahead with any hearings that we might have," Ernst told PBS in Iowa. "And if it comes to an appointment prior to the end of the year, I would be supportive of that."

Ernst is running for reelection in a state Trump won by 9 points in 2016. However, Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenCast of 'Parks and Rec' reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response Biden tells CNN town hall that he has benefited from white privilege MORE is running strong in the polls across the Midwest and Ernst faces a tough challenge against Democrat Theresa Greenfield.

Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisAirline job cuts loom in battleground states Hillicon Valley: DOJ indicts Chinese, Malaysian hackers accused of targeting over 100 organizations | GOP senators raise concerns over Oracle-TikTok deal | QAnon awareness jumps in new poll Republican Senators raise concerns over Oracle-TikTok deal MORE (R-N.C.)

Late in 2016, Tillis wrote an op-ed defending the GOP’s decision to refuse a hearing for Garland, saying “voters — not a lame-duck president — should decide the composition of the highest court in the land.”

Tillis is running for reelection against Democrat Cal Cunningham in North Carolina, which along with Florida is currently among the closest battleground states up for grabs in 2020.

Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerAirline job cuts loom in battleground states House approves bill to secure internet-connected federal devices against cyber threats Congress needs to finalize space weather bill as solar storms pose heightened threat MORE (R-Colo.)

Gardner, who faces a tough reelection battle in a state Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: FBI chief says Russia is trying to interfere in election to undermine Biden | Treasury Dept. sanctions Iranian government-backed hackers The Hill's Campaign Report: Arizona shifts towards Biden | Biden prepares for drive-in town hall | New Biden ad targets Latino voters FBI chief says Russia is trying to interfere in election to undermine Biden MORE won in 2016, defended the GOP’s decision to deny Garland a hearing.

“The next president of the United States should have the opportunity to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court,” Gardner said at the time. “In 1992, even then-Senator Joe Biden stated the Senate should not hold confirmation hearings for a Supreme Court nominee until after that year’s presidential election. Our next election is too soon and the stakes are too high; the American people deserve a role in this process as the next Supreme Court Justice will influence the direction of this country for years to come.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiGOP ramps up attacks on Democrats over talk of nixing filibuster OVERNIGHT ENERGY: House Democrats tee up vote on climate-focused energy bill next week | EPA reappoints controversial leader to air quality advisory committee | Coronavirus creates delay in Pentagon research for alternative to 'forever chemicals' House Democrats tee up vote on climate-focused energy bill next week MORE (R-Alaska)

Murkowski said this year that since Republicans denied Garland a hearing in 2016, they should not fill a vacancy in 2020.

“When Republicans held off Merrick Garland it was because nine months prior to the election was too close, we needed to let people decide. And I agreed to do that. If we now say that months prior to the election is OK when nine months was not, that is a double standard and I don’t believe we should do it,” she said. “So I would not support it.”