Read: Senate GOP's controversial Biden report

Republicans on Wednesday released a report on their investigation focused on former Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: 'This is my country' Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate Trump attacks Omar for criticizing US: 'How did you do where you came from?' MORE and his son Hunter Biden, a move they hope will put fresh scrutiny on the former vice president just weeks from the election.

The controversial probe is spearheaded by Sens. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold Johnson CIA found Putin 'probably directing' campaign against Biden: report This week: Supreme Court fight over Ginsburg's seat upends Congress's agenda GOP set to release controversial Biden report MORE (R-Wis.) and Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyCollins says she will vote 'no' on Supreme Court nominee before election The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Facebook - Trump, GOP allies prepare for SCOTUS nomination this week Gardner signals support for taking up Supreme Court nominee this year MORE (R-Iowa).

It is focused broadly on Obama-era policy and Hunter Biden's work for Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings.

Read the report below.

