Senate passes resolution reaffirming commitment to peaceful transition of power

The Senate passed a resolution on Thursday reaffirming its support for a peaceful transition of power, one day after President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden on Trump's refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: 'What country are we in?' Romney: 'Unthinkable and unacceptable' to not commit to peaceful transition of power Two Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor grand jury protests MORE refused to commit to such a transition next year if he loses in the November election.

The resolution, offered by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinManchin defends Supreme Court candidate Barrett: 'It's awful to bring in religion' The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Facebook - Trump, GOP allies prepare for SCOTUS nomination this week Trump meets with potential Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett at White House MORE (W.Va.), passed by unanimous consent, meaning no senator objected to it.

"It's a shame that we have to come and reaffirm our commitment to our country, our Constitution and who we are as a people. ... Sometimes we hear things that challenge that and we heard that yesterday and we were very concerned about that," Manchin said from the Senate floor.

In the non-binding resolution, the Senate reaffirms "its commitment to the orderly and peaceful transfer of power called for in the Constitution of the United States."

It also throws the Senate's support behind the idea that "there should be no disruptions by the president or any person in power to overturn the will of the people of the United States."

Trump has sparked bipartisan backlash after he told reporters at the White House that he would have to “see what happens" when asked if he would commit to ensuring a peaceful transition of power if he loses in November. He also tried once again to sow doubt about the security of mail-in ballots.

“Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won't be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation,” Trump said. “The ballots are out of control. You know it, and you know who knows it better than anyone else? The Democrats know it better than anyone else.”

Trump has repeatedly declined to commit to accepting the results of the November election, saying he will “have to see.” He's also argued that an increase in mail-in voting leads to fraud in the election, even though experts have repeatedly said there is no evidence tying it to meaningful fraud.