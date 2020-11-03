Capito wins reelection in West Virginia Senate race

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoLawmakers hope election releases pressure on stimulus talks Tech CEOs clash with lawmakers in contentious hearing GOP power shift emerges with Trump, McConnell MORE is projected to have won reelection in West Virginia, making her the first Republican from the state to be reelected to the upper chamber in more than a century.

The Associated Press called the race for her at 7:30 p.m. EST.

She defeated her Democratic challenger, Paula Jean Swearengin, after gliding through the June primary. She was first elected to the Senate in 2014 when she snagged 62 percent of the vote in the traditionally blue state, which has swung red in recent years.

Capito is West Virginia's first female senator, and won her seat with the largest margin of victory for a Republican in state history.

Since being elected to the Senate, Capito has served on the Appropriations, Commerce, Environment and Public Works, and Rules committees.