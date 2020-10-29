Warren has expressed interest in being Biden's Treasury secretary: report

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWhat a Biden administration should look like Overnight Defense: Dems want hearing on DOD role on coronavirus vaccine | US and India sign data-sharing pact | American citizen kidnapped in Niger Conservative operatives Wohl, Burkman charged in Ohio over false robocalls MORE (D-Mass.) has expressed interest in serving as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHillary Clinton responds to Chrissy Teigen tweet: 'I love you back' Supreme Court rejects Trump effort to shorten North Carolina mail-ballot deadline Overnight Defense: Trump campaign's use of military helicopter raises ethics concerns | Air Force jets intercept aircraft over Trump rally | Senators introduce bill to expand visa screenings MORE’s Treasury secretary if he defeats President Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton responds to Chrissy Teigen tweet: 'I love you back' Police called after Florida moms refuse to wear face masks at school board meeting about mask policy Supreme Court rejects Trump effort to shorten North Carolina mail-ballot deadline MORE in next week’s race for the White House, Politico reported, citing three unnamed Democratic officials.

“She wants it,” two of the officials told the outlet.

The Treasury Department is set to play a pivotal role for Americans amid the economic hits from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Politico reported that Warren will make her case for the role if Biden wins the presidential election. Other potential candidates for the Treasury secretary include Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard; former Treasury Department official Sarah Bloom Raskin; and Roger Ferguson, former Federal Reserve vice chairman and current TIAA CEO.

Warren spokesperson Kristen Orthman told Politico that “It's 5 days out, we're focused on the election and encourage everyone else to be as well.” The Massachusetts lawmaker is set to hit the campaign trail for Biden in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Politico noted that Warren’s nomination could rally progressives within the Democratic Party, but she could also face a fight from Wall Street and some moderate Democrats.

The nomination could provide the opportunity to enact the structural change Warren touted during her own 2020 presidential bid.

Another Democratic source told Politico that if Warren is not nominated to be the Treasury secretary under the potential Biden administration, she would seek a seat on the Senate Finance Committee.

The Hill has reached out to Warren’s office for comment.