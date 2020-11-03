Inhofe wins reelection in Oklahoma

Sen. Jim Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeOvernight Defense: Dems want hearing on DOD role on coronavirus vaccine | US and India sign data-sharing pact | American citizen kidnapped in Niger Senate Democrats want hearing on Pentagon vaccine effort Governors urge negotiators to include top priorities in final defense policy bill MORE (R-Okla.) was projected to easily win a sixth term Tuesday.

The Associated Press called the race at 8 p.m. ET immediately after polls closed.

Inhofe defeated Democratic challenger Abby Broyles, a 30-year-old attorney and television news reporter.

Inhofe’s reelection was unsurprising in a race that Cook Political Report rated as “solid Republican.”

Inhofe, 85, was first elected to the Senate in 1994, having previously served in the House and as mayor of Tulsa. He has been the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee since 2018, serving as a key advocate for President Trump's defense agenda.