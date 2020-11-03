Risch wins reelection in Idaho

Sen. Jim Risch James (Jim) Elroy RischWhy the US should rely more on strategy, not sanctions Davis: The Hall of Shame for GOP senators who remain silent on Donald Trump Senators blast Turkey's move to convert Hagia Sophia back into a mosque MORE (R), the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is projected to win reelection in Idaho on Tuesday.

The Associated Press called the race at 11 p.m. EST.

He beat out Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan. Risch, 77, was favored to win the Senate contest in heavily-Republican Idaho, which has not sent a Democrat to Congress since the mid-1970s.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the third term for the senator, who was first elected to the Senate in 2008. Idaho’s other senator is Republican Mike Crapo Michael (Mike) Dean CrapoBarrett says she did not strike down ObamaCare in moot court case GOP Sen. Thom Tillis tests positive for coronavirus 22 GOP attorneys general urge Congress to confirm Barrett as Supreme Court justice MORE, who will next be up for election in 2022.

Many of Risch’s endorsements came from conservative, small business, fiscally conservative and religious organizations that promote U.S. support for Israel and advocate pro-life and anti-abortion policies.

In addition to serving as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations panel in the 116th Congress, Risch was also part of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources; Senate Select Committee on Ethics; Senate Select Committee on Intelligence; Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.