Loeffler, Warnock advance to runoff in Georgia special election

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerOvernight Defense: More veterans running for office, but numbers in Congress dwindling | Gunmen storm Kabul University, killing 19 | US forces rescue American hostage in Nigeria Juan Williams: Democrats rise in the New South Democrats expand Senate map, putting GOP on defense MORE (R) and Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock are projected to have advanced to a run-off in Georgia's special Senate election.

The Associated Press called the results shortly after 11 p.m. EST.

Warnock and Loeffler each had more than 28 percent of the vote in the special election on Tuesday night. That is below the 50 percent threshold needed to win outright and avoid a January runoff, but they appeared to be the top two vote-getters to advance to a runoff.

Loeffler was competing for GOP support against Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsOvernight Defense: More veterans running for office, but numbers in Congress dwindling | Gunmen storm Kabul University, killing 19 | US forces rescue American hostage in Nigeria Juan Williams: Democrats rise in the New South Democrats expand Senate map, putting GOP on defense MORE (R), who trailed her and Warnock with 23 percent of the vote with 60 percent of precincts reporting. Collins tweeted late Tuesday to say that he had called Loeffler and "congratulated her on making the runoff."

"She has my support and endorsement," he wrote.

I just called @kloeffler and congratulated her on making the runoff. She has my support and endorsement. I look forward to all Republicans coming together. Raphael Warnock would be a disaster for Georgia and America. — Doug Collins (Text DOUG to 87123) (@CollinsforGA) November 4, 2020

Loeffler was specially appointed to the seat by Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempOvernight Health Care: Trump suggests he may fire Fauci after election | Trump officials approve Georgia plan to remove healthcare.gov as enrollment option | Pelosi: Dems would fast-track ObamaCare, COVID-19 aid next year Trump officials approve Georgia plan to remove healthcare.gov as enrollment option Georgia governor quarantines after possible COVID exposure MORE (R) at the end of 2019 to replace retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonOvernight Defense: More veterans running for office, but numbers in Congress dwindling | Gunmen storm Kabul University, killing 19 | US forces rescue American hostage in Nigeria More veterans running for office as numbers dwindle in Congress Roger Stone to campaign for Doug Collins in Georgia on Monday MORE (R). She was sworn in at the beginning of this year.

Warnock, meanwhile, has shot up in the polls this fall, picking up major endorsements from former President Obama and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D).

He was leading Loeffler by less than 5,000 votes on Tuesday, though it’s unclear if the Democrat will be able to unseat Loeffler in the run-off on Jan. 5.

“I’ve been standing up for everyday people, ordinary people, decent hard-working people, some at the very bottom, my entire life and I’m not about to stop now,” Warnock said in an address Tuesday night.