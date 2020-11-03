Shaheen wins reelection in New Hampshire

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenTrump makes rare campaign stops in New England in closing stretch GOP coronavirus bill blocked as deal remains elusive Justice indicts two members of ISIS 'Beatles' cell MORE (D-N.H.) has won a third term in the Senate, according to a projection from The Associated Press, defeating Army veteran and political newcomer Corky Messner.

Shaheen received approximately 94.1 percent support in the New Hampshire's Senate Democratic primary in September, with the Cook Political Report rating the race between the incumbent Shaheen and challenger Messner as “solid Democrat.”

Shaheen's general election win comes after President Trump endorsed Messner in June, saying he'd be a "fantastic" senator for the state.