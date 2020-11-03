Durbin wins reelection in Illinois

Sen. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinSenate battle threatens to spill into overtime Democrats warn GOP will regret Barrett confirmation Democrats brace for nail-biting finish to Senate battle MORE (D) is projected to win reelection to his seat in Illinois, according to a race call by The Associated Press.

Durbin, the state’s senior senator, is currently the Democratic whip in the upper chamber, and serves on the powerful Senate Judiciary, Appropriations, Agriculture and Rules committees.

Durbin said late last month that he wants to be the Senate’s majority whip if Democrats win the Senate.

Durbin previously won reelection by 10 points in 2014, and 39 points in 2008.