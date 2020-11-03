Live updates: Democrats fight to take control of the Senate

© Greg Nash
Democrats are vying to take back control of the Senate for the first time since 2014, when they lost the chamber in a Tea Party wave.
They're feeling bullish about their chances of winning the majority, after the party was able to put several once red states in toss-up territory, expanding their potential pathway back to power.
To win back the Senate, Democrats will need a net gain of three seats and for Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed Tillis-Cunningham race in NC could decide Senate majority MORE to win the White House, which would let a Vice President Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisLady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Omarosa backs Biden, predicts Trump will lose Polls show Biden with edge over Trump in key states MORE break a 50-50 tie. A net gain of four seats would give them an outright majority.
Republicans are defending 23 seats to Democrats' 12 seats. With several races tight in the final days, political strategists are warning it could be days, if not weeks, until the ultimate outcome is known.
Follow live coverage of the Senate races below.
First polls close
6 p.m.
The first polls of the night are closing at 6 p.m. in parts of Indiana and Kentucky, in a start of what could be a weeks-long wait to find out which party controls the Senate majority.
Polls are closing in parts of the state in the Eastern time zone, while parts of the states in the Central time zone won't close until 7 p.m. EST.
Indiana doesn't have a Senate seat up this cycle, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed The GOP's debt boogieman is hurting families and derailing our recovery Overnight Defense: More veterans running for office, but numbers in Congress dwindling | Gunmen storm Kabul University, killing 19 | US forces rescue American hostage in Nigeria MORE (R-Ky.) is vying for his seventh Senate term in Kentucky as he runs against Democratic nominee Amy McGrath.
