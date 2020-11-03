SPONSORED:

Live updates: Democrats fight to take control of the Senate

By Jordain Carney - 11/03/20 06:01 PM EST
 
Democrats are vying to take back control of the Senate for the first time since 2014, when they lost the chamber in a Tea Party wave. 

They're feeling bullish about their chances of winning the majority, after the party was able to put several once red states in toss-up territory, expanding their potential pathway back to power. 
 
 
Republicans are defending 23 seats to Democrats' 12 seats. With several races tight in the final days, political strategists are warning it could be days, if not weeks, until the ultimate outcome is known. 
 
First polls close
 
6 p.m.
 
The first polls of the night are closing at 6 p.m. in parts of Indiana and Kentucky, in a start of what could be a weeks-long wait to find out which party controls the Senate majority. 

Polls are closing in parts of the state in the Eastern time zone, while parts of the states in the Central time zone won't close until 7 p.m. EST. 
 
