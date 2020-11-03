Live updates: Democrats fight to take control of the Senate

Democrats are vying to take back control of the Senate for the first time since 2014, when they lost the chamber in a Tea Party wave.

They're feeling bullish about their chances of winning the majority, after the party was able to put several once red states in toss-up territory, expanding their potential pathway back to power.

Republicans are defending 23 seats to Democrats' 12 seats. With several races tight in the final days, political strategists are warning it could be days, if not weeks, until the ultimate outcome is known.

The Hill is also tracking House races here , and the fight for the White House here

Follow live coverage of the Senate races below.

First polls close

6 p.m.