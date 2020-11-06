Susan Collins: 'We must all respect the outcome of elections'

Maine Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsTrump surrogate on election legal challenges: 'Hopefully Amy Coney Barrett will come through' Biden win would leave GOP poised for 2024 comeback The Hill's Morning Report - Biden inches closer to victory MORE, a leading Republican moderate who won a competitive race this week, on Friday urged both parties to “respect the outcome” of the election and defer to the state law on the counting of votes.

“States have the authority to determine the specific rules of elections. Every valid vote under a state’s law should be counted. Allegations of irregularities can be adjudicated by the courts. We must all respect the outcome of elections,” Collins said.

Collins won re-election to a fifth term this week with 51.1 percent of the vote, even though Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE beat President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE by 10 percentage points in Maine. She so far is the only Republican incumbent to win re-election in a state carried by Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats defeated Sen. Cory Gardner Cory GardnerChamber-endorsed Dems struggle on election night OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Down ballot races carry environmental implications | US officially exits Paris climate accord The Hill's Campaign Report: Election mess drags on l Trump campaign suing to stop vote counts in Mich., Penn. l Republicans outperforming expectations in House, Senate MORE (R-Colo.) and appear to have ousted Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyDemocrats frustrated, GOP jubilant in Senate fight Chamber-endorsed Dems struggle on election night Overnight Defense: How members of the Armed Services committees fared in Tuesday's elections | Military ballots among those uncounted in too-close-to-call presidential race | Ninth US service member killed by COVID-19 MORE (R-Ariz.) in two other states where Biden won and is leading in the vote tally.

Collins’s statement followed similar remarks tweeted Friday morning by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Memo: Trump hits out as tide moves for Biden Senate Republicans sit quietly as Trump challenges vote counts George Floyd's brother: Biden 'deserves a chance to prove himself worthy' MORE (R-Ky.), who urged respect for the process.

“Here’s how this must work in our great country. Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes. That's how Americans' votes decide the result,” the GOP leader tweeted.

McConnell appeared to throw some support to Trump by warning that “illegally-submitted ballots” must not be counted but he stopped short of endorsing the president’s claims of widespread election fraud.

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRomney after Trump briefing: 'Counting every vote is at the heart of democracy' Republicans rebuke Trump over claims of voter fraud Nearly 57 million tune in election night, down 20 percent from 2016 MORE (R-Utah), a frequent critic of the president, on Thursday urged patience with the process.

“Counting every vote is at the heart of democracy. That process is often long and, for those running, frustrating. The votes will be counted. If there are irregularities alleged, they will be investigated and ultimately resolved in the courts,” he said.

“Have faith in democracy, in our Constitution, and in the American people,” he said.