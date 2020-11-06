Graham: Biden 'deserves a Cabinet' if he wins

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham to donate 0K to Trump's legal defense fund News media's underperformance a drag on the electoral process Biden win would leave GOP poised for 2024 comeback MORE (R-S.C.) said Friday that Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE “deserves” to have his Cabinet appointees confirmed by the Senate if he ends up the winner of the presidential election.

Graham, speaking to reporters on a Zoom call, said he will oppose the Democratic agenda when he disagrees with it but will also seek to find common ground, such as on Biden’s picks to serve as secretary of State and other positions, if possible.

“I ran on two things, that I will be a reliable vote to stop the most radical agenda being pushed by [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOvernight Health Care: US shatters single day COVID record with over 100,000 cases | Pelosi announces COVID-19 testing expansion for House | Two states to require masks in public at all times Democrats' post-election 'family meeting' descends into chaos Pelosi announces COVID-19 testing expansion for House MORE [D-Calif.] and others in the history of the United States,” he said. “I also talked about openly in my campaign at all the debates about [how] I have reached across the aisle and will continue to do so,” he said.

Graham said he will oppose the Green New Deal, Medicare for All and packing the Supreme Court.

“When it comes to finding common ground, I will do that. The vice president deserves a Cabinet. I will give him my input about who I could vote for as secretary of State, attorney general,” he said.

“I recognize that he won, he deserves a Cabinet. There may be some people that I just can’t vote for because I think they’re unqualified or too extreme,” he said.

Graham, however, emphasized: “I’m not conceding he’s going to win.”

The South Carolina lawmaker said Trump could make a comeback in Arizona.

“If Trump comes back in Arizona, and he actually takes Arizona, this is going to be one hell of a fight,” he said later in the call.

But the senior GOP senator is already thinking about how the working relationship between the GOP-controlled Senate and a potential President Biden may shape up.

“If Biden wins, he’s got to make a decision about what kind of president he wants to be. Does he want to be more like Obama who rammed through [the Congress] ObamaCare and a stimulus package that was very partisan or does he want to sit down with people like [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Memo: Trump hits out as tide moves for Biden Senate Republicans sit quietly as Trump challenges vote counts George Floyd's brother: Biden 'deserves a chance to prove himself worthy' MORE [R-Ky.] and others and me and see if he can find some common ground like infrastructure."

Graham said “maybe immigration” is another issue where Republican senators and the Biden administration could find common ground.