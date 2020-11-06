McConnell, Graham warn GOP Senate majority on the line in Georgia

Top Republicans are warning that GOP control of the Senate is coming down to two expected runoff elections early next year in Georgia.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Memo: Trump hits out as tide moves for Biden Senate Republicans sit quietly as Trump challenges vote counts George Floyd's brother: Biden 'deserves a chance to prove himself worthy' MORE (R-Ky.) and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham to donate 0K to Trump's legal defense fund News media's underperformance a drag on the electoral process Biden win would leave GOP poised for 2024 comeback MORE (R-S.C.), in separate press conferences Friday, warned it's still unclear which party will control the Senate in 2021.

"I'm not certain I'm the majority leader yet. As you all may have noticed, that will be determined in Georgia," McConnell told reporters in Kentucky.

"It makes a big difference who wins the two seats in Georgia. If the Democrats were to win the two seats, Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerHarry Reid rips Lindsey Graham over Trump: 'He went to the dark side' after McCain died Democrats on edge as Biden-Trump fight nears end Reestablishing American prosperity by investing in the 'Badger Belt' MORE would be the majority leader," McConnell added, noting that GOP losses in the runoffs would allow the New York Democrat to "decide what the agenda is."

Graham, during a Zoom call with reporters, didn't rule out campaigning in Georgia ahead of the Jan. 5 election there.

"The fate of the Senate now depends on Georgia. I like our chances in the runoffs," Graham said.

Based on races that have been called so far, Republicans and Democrats are deadlocked at 48 seats each.

Besides Georgia, the two remaining uncalled races are expected to go toward Republicans.

In North Carolina, Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden inches closer to victory Democrats frustrated, GOP jubilant in Senate fight Uncertainty, Trump loom over packed year-end agenda MORE (R-N.C.) has had a small but steady lead, and officials in both parties acknowledge that Democratic nominee Cal Cunningham is unlikely to overcome his vote deficit. In Alaska, Sen. Dan Sullivan Daniel Scott SullivanFight for Senate majority boils down to Georgia The Hill's Morning Report - Biden inches closer to victory Democrats frustrated, GOP jubilant in Senate fight MORE (R) is on pace to cruise to reelection.

Those two seats would put Republicans at 50 seats, leaving the two Georgia races as Democrats' only chance at forcing a 50-50 margin. If former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE wins the White House and Republicans lose both races in Georgia, that would give Democrats a slim majority since vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisKamala Harris tells great-niece she could be president in viral clip Biden projects confidence in election results: 'We continue to feel very good about where things stand' Record number of women to serve in the next Congress MORE (D) could cast any tie-breaking votes in the Senate.

One runoff in Georgia is already guaranteed, with Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerFight for Senate majority boils down to Georgia Warnock warns of negative ads to come as Georgia Senate race heads to runoff The Hill's Morning Report - Biden inches closer to victory MORE (R) facing Democratic nominee Raphael Warnock.

The second race between Sen. David Perdue David PerdueGeorgia senator to skip debate after Democratic rival goes viral Biden takes 5-point lead over Trump in Georgia in new poll Graham neck and neck with challenger in South Carolina Senate race: poll MORE (R) and Democratic nominee Jon Ossoff has yet to be called, but is expected by officials on both sides to head to a runoff.

Perdue would need to remain above 50 percent from Tuesday's election to avoid a runoff. He fell below 50 percent on Thursday and has incrementally ticked down to 49.84 percent.

Democrats are feeling bullish about the inroads they've made in Georgia, with Biden pulling ahead of President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE in the state's presidential vote count on Friday.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoDemocrat Ben Ray Luján wins open Senate seat in New Mexico Cortez Masto's public lands giveaway greenwash Democratic Senate campaign arm outraises GOP counterpart in September MORE (D-Nev.), who chairs the Democratic campaign arm, said on Friday that the two runoffs "keep the fight for the majority firmly in play."