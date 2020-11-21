GOP senator congratulates Biden, says Trump should accept results

Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyAppeals court rules NSA's bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel GOP senators push for quick, partial reopening of economy MORE (R-Pa.) on Saturday night congratulated Joe Biden Joe BidenOutside groups flood Georgia with advertising buys ahead of runoffs Biden will receive @POTUS Twitter account on Jan. 20 even if Trump doesn't concede, company says Trump to participate in virtual G-20 summit amid coronavirus surge MORE as the president-elect while calling on President Trump Donald John TrumpBen Carson says he's 'out of the woods' after being 'extremely sick' with COVID-19 Biden will receive @POTUS Twitter account on Jan. 20 even if Trump doesn't concede, company says Trump to participate in virtual G-20 summit amid coronavirus surge MORE to "accept the outcome of the election" and allow a smooth transition process.

Toomey issued a lengthy statement urging Trump to accept the election results showing a win for Biden after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by the Trump campaign alleging widespread ballot fraud in Pennsylvania.

“With today’s decision by Judge Matthew Brann, a longtime conservative Republican whom I know to be a fair and unbiased jurist, to dismiss the Trump campaign’s lawsuit, President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania,” Toomey said in a statement.

Toomey, who has announced his retirement from politics at the end of 2022, also recognized Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisOutside groups flood Georgia with advertising buys ahead of runoffs Pence campaigns in Georgia as Trump casts shadow on runoffs The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Capital One - Pfizer, BioNTech apply for vaccine authorization MORE (D-Calif.) as the president-elect and vice president-elect.

“I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory. They are both dedicated public servants and I will be praying for them and for our country,” he said.

Toomey is the fifth Senate Republican to congratulate Biden on winning the 2020 presidential election.

GOP Sens. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyMore conservatives break with Trump over election claims The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Capital One - Pfizer, BioNTech apply for vaccine authorization Peggy Noonan: 'Bogus dispute' by Trump 'doing real damage' MORE (Utah), Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Barrasso to seek top spot on Energy and Natural Resources Committee | Forest Service finalizes rule weakening environmental review of its projects | Biden to enlist Agriculture, Transportation agencies in climate fight Senate advances energy regulator nominees despite uncertainty of floor vote Barrasso to seek top spot on Energy and Natural Resources Committee MORE (Alaska), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsMoney can't buy the Senate Hillicon Valley: Trump fires top federal cybersecurity official, GOP senators push back | Apple to pay 3 million to resolve fight over batteries | Los Angeles Police ban use of third-party facial recognition software GOP breaks with Trump firing of cyber chief: Adds to 'confusion and chaos' MORE (Maine) and Ben Sasse Ben SasseMore conservatives break with Trump over election claims Peggy Noonan: 'Bogus dispute' by Trump 'doing real damage' Key McConnell ally: Biden should get access to transition resources MORE (Neb.) have already congratulated Biden.

Toomey previously said it was “quite likely” that Biden would be the next president though said it was not yet a 100-percent certainty.

Other Republican senators have said they expect Biden to be inaugurated on Jan. 20, including Sens. John Cornyn John CornynTrump keeps tight grip on GOP amid divisions Romney: Consequences of Trump actions during lame-duck 'potentially more severe' than transition delay The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC - Trump, Biden clash over transition holdup, pandemic plans MORE (R-Texas), Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioTrump's cyber firing stirs outrage Warnock hit by Republicans over 'cannot serve God and the military' comment Republican senators urge Trump to label West Bank goods as 'Made in Israel' MORE (R-Fla.) and Jim Risch Jim Elroy RischBarrasso to seek top spot on Energy and Natural Resources Committee Risch wins reelection in Idaho Why the US should rely more on strategy, not sanctions MORE (R-Idaho).

Toomey issued his statement after Brann, a federal judge for the middle district of Pennsylvania, issued a strongly worded opinion dismissing the Trump campaign's lawsuit seeking to delay certification of election results in the commonwealth.

The judge took Trump’s lawyers to task for making “strained legal arguments without merit” and “speculative accusations” not based on evidence.

Brann, an appointee of President Obama, derided the Trump campaign’s lawsuit as a “Frankenstein’s Monster” that sought to disenfranchise nearly seven million voters in Pennsylvania.

The lawsuit cannot be resubmitted since it was dismissed with "prejudice."

Toomey noted the decision “follows a series of procedural losses for President Trump’s campaign.”

He pointed out that officials in Georgia certified Biden’s win in that state on Friday and Michigan state lawmakers rejected “the apparent attempt by President Trump to thwart the will of Michigan voters and select an illegitimate slate of electoral college electors.”

Toomey said the recent developments “confirm that Joe Biden won the 2020 election and will become the 46th president of the United States.”

Toomey will be the next chairman of the Senate Banking Committee if Republicans keep their majority in 2021 by winning at least one of two runoff Senate races in Georgia scheduled for Jan. 5. He says he will retire from Congress at the end of 2022 and return to the private sector.