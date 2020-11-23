GOP senator: No indication of widespread voting irregularities, window for Trump challenges is 'closing'

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoHillicon Valley: Trump fires top federal cybersecurity official, GOP senators push back | Apple to pay 3 million to resolve fight over batteries | Los Angeles Police ban use of third-party facial recognition software OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Barrasso to seek top spot on Energy and Natural Resources Committee | Forest Service finalizes rule weakening environmental review of its projects | Biden to enlist Agriculture, Transportation agencies in climate fight Barrasso to seek top spot on Energy and Natural Resources Committee MORE (W.Va.), an adviser to Senate Republican leadership, on Monday said there’s “no indication” that voting irregularities are widespread enough to change the outcome of the presidential election.

Capito, who won reelection earlier this month, said “the window for legal challenges and recounts is rapidly closing” and pledged to “respect the certified results” once they are reported.

She is the third Senate Republican since Saturday to put pressure on President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates 'Joe Biden Way' to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans 'either in complete lockstep' or 'afraid' of Trump MORE to abandon his legal challenges to vote counts showing Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates 'Joe Biden Way' to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans 'either in complete lockstep' or 'afraid' of Trump MORE the winner of the 2020 election and to let the transfer of power begin.

Capito said Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisWomen set to take key roles in Biden administration Trump campaign appeals dismissal of Pennsylvania election challenge Pressure grows from GOP for Trump to recognize Biden election win MORE “should begin receiving all appropriate briefings related to national security and COVID-19 to facilitate a smooth transfer of power” in the “likely event” they take office next year.

Capito made her statement hours after the Cincinnati Enquirer published an op-ed by Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanDemocrats brush off calls for Biden to play hardball on Cabinet picks Leadership changes at top cyber agency raise national security concerns Senate passes bill to secure internet-connected devices against cyber vulnerabilities MORE (R-Ohio) stating there has not been evidence of voting irregularities or fraud on a large enough scale to change vote tallies showing that Biden will be the next president of the United States.

Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyAppeals court rules NSA's bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel GOP senators push for quick, partial reopening of economy MORE (R-Pa.), who is poised to become the next chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, on Saturday called on Trump to accept the results of the election and said he had no path toward winning the key state of Pennsylvania.

Capito on Monday afternoon said she also believes voting irregularities and fraud was not a widespread phenomenon and that Trump has little chance of catching up to Biden in several battleground states.

“While some irregularities and fraud have been found and should be punished, there is no indication that these are widespread enough to call into question the outcome of the election,” Capito said in a statement. “I firmly believe in our electoral system and in the power of the voice of the people.”

While Capito said she voted to reelect Trump and was proud to support his policies, she observed that, “Unfortunately, election results from around the country indicate that our fellow Americans chose differently.”

“At some point, the 2020 election must end,” she said. “The window for legal challenges and recounts is rapidly closing as states certify their results in the coming days."

“If states certify the results as they currently stand, Vice President Joe Biden will be our next president and Sen. Kamala Harris will be our next vice president,” she said. “I will respect the certified results and will congratulate our nation’s new leaders, regardless of the policy differences I might have from them.”