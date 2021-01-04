GOP senator: Trump Georgia call 'a new low in this whole futile and sorry episode'

Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA's bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (R-Pa.) on Monday called President Trump Donald TrumpCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Trump to give Nunes Medal of Freedom: reports Hogan says lawmakers' 'scheme' to overturn election results 'makes a mockery of our system' MORE’s conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the president pressured the state official to “find 11,780 votes” in his favor, a “new low” in a “futile and sorry episode.”

Toomey, whose home state of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes are being challenged by Trump supporters, applauded Raffensperger for resisting pressure to alter Georgia’s election results.

“President Trump’s call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger represents a new low in this whole futile and sorry episode,” Toomey said in a statement.

“I commend Republican election officials across the country who have discharged their duties with integrity over the past two months while weathering relentless pressure, disinformation, and attacks from the president and his campaign,” he said.

Toomey, who will retire from Congress at the end of 2022, has emerged as a leading opponent of efforts by Sens. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count McCarthy says he supports effort to challenge Electoral College results GOP senators face criticism in wake of challenges to Electoral College vote MORE (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count GOP senators face criticism in wake of challenges to Electoral College vote Bipartisan group of senators: The election is over MORE (R-Texas) to object to the final tally of electoral votes during a joint session of Congress scheduled for Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, I intend to vigorously defend our form of government by opposing this effort to disenfranchise millions of voters in my state and others,” Toomey tweeted Saturday.