Democratic senators say electoral ballots saved from Senate floor

Senators are crediting a "quick thinking" staffer for securing the 2020 Electoral College ballots while people were evacuated from the Capitol as rioters entered the building on Wednesday.

A joint session of Congress descended into chaos as supporters of President Trump Donald TrumpWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don't object to election results MORE who were protesting the Electoral College vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don't object to election results MORE's win swarmed the Capitol.

Sen. Jeff Merkley Jeff MerkleyMassachusetts to require 100 percent of car sales to be electric by 2035 David Sirota: Democrats gave away leverage in forcing vote on ,000 checks Brother of Biden adviser Ricchetti hired as lobbyist at Amazon MORE (D-Ore.) said Wednesday that the Electoral College certificates contained inside a trio of mahogany boxes would've been destroyed "by the mob," had they not been saved as lawmakers, aides and journalists were evacuated from the Senate chamber.

Electoral college ballots rescued from the Senate floor. If our capable floor staff hadn’t grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob. pic.twitter.com/2JCauUIlvg — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 6, 2021

Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthFive centrist Democrats oppose Pelosi for Speaker in tight vote Pelosi wins Speakership for fourth time in dramatic vote LIVE COVERAGE: House votes to name Speaker MORE (D-Ill.) also praised the aide for being able to "grab and secure" the ballots.

"We have them with us," Duckworth said in an interview with CBS News, "and we will be able to proceed as long as [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump On The Money: Wall Street zeros in on Georgia runoffs | Seven states sue regulator over 'true lender' rule on interest rates | 2021 deficit on track to reach .3 trillion Trump pressure campaign splits 2024 GOP contenders MORE [R-Ky.] calls us back into session."

