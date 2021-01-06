Romney offers scathing rebuke of rioters' attack on Capitol: 'What happened today was insurrection'

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyBiden: 'Decent Republicans' willing to break from Trump Trump renominates Judy Shelton in last-ditch bid to reshape Fed National Review criticizes 'Cruz Eleven': Barbara Boxer shouldn't be conservative role model MORE (R-Utah) blasted President Trump Donald TrumpWarnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don't object to election results MORE and his supporters in a statement released on Wednesday in response to the Capitol being breached and temporarily occupied by violent rioters.

“We gather today due to a selfish man’s injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning. What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States," Romney said.

"Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate, democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy. They will be remembered for their role in this shameful episode in American history. That will be their legacy."

New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin said Romney told him "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."

.@MittRomney summoned me as lawmakers and press arrived at a secure location



“This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection,” he said w fury in his voice. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 6, 2021

Multiple reporters in the Capitol had tweeted earlier that Romney shouted at his colleagues, "This is what you’ve gotten, guys," as they were moved to a more secure location after the mob stormed the building.

The rioters had been seeking to prevent Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority Eric Trump warns of primary challenges for Republicans who don't object to election results MORE's Electoral College victory, to which multiple Republicans in both chambers have said they plan to object, despite little hope of changing the result.

“The objectors have claimed they are doing so on behalf of the voters. Have an audit, they say, to satisfy the many people who believe that the election was stolen. Please! No Congressional led audit will ever convince those voters, particularly when the President will continue to claim that the election was stolen. The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth. That is the burden, and the duty, of leadership," Romney added in his statement.

The former GOP presidential nominee called for his fellow lawmakers not to be "intimidated" and encouraged them to fulfill their "constitutional duty."

Romney closed his statement by saying that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump On The Money: Wall Street zeros in on Georgia runoffs | Seven states sue regulator over 'true lender' rule on interest rates | 2021 deficit on track to reach .3 trillion Trump pressure campaign splits 2024 GOP contenders MORE (R-Ky.) "said that the vote today is the most important in his 40 plus years of public service. That is not because this vote reveals something about the election; it is because this vote reveals something about ourselves. I urge my colleagues to move forward with completing the electoral count, to refrain from further objections, and to unanimously affirm the legitimacy of the presidential election.”