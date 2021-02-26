Cruz hits back at Boehner for telling him to 'go f--- yourself'

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzJohn Boehner tells Cruz to 'go f--- yourself' in unscripted audiobook asides: report Huawei backs supply chain security standards in wake of SolarWinds breach The Memo: Biden faces first major setback as Tanden teeters MORE (R-Texas) hit back at former Speaker John Boeher (R-Ohio) on Friday after Boehner John Andrew BoehnerJohn Boehner tells Cruz to 'go f--- yourself' in unscripted audiobook asides: report Cancun fallout threatens to deal lasting damage to Cruz Jim Jordan: Rising power on the right? MORE reportedly told the senator to "go f--- yourself" while he was recording the audio book of his upcoming memoir.

Cruz poked fun at the comments during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla.

“You know yesterday, John Boehner John Andrew BoehnerJohn Boehner tells Cruz to 'go f--- yourself' in unscripted audiobook asides: report Cancun fallout threatens to deal lasting damage to Cruz Jim Jordan: Rising power on the right? MORE made some news. He suggested that I do something that was anatomically impossible,” Cruz said. “To which my response was, who’s John Boehner?”

On Thursday evening, Axios reported that the former Speaker went off script several times during the audio recording of his book “On The House: A Washington Memoir.”

The former Speaker had tweeted earlier, "Poured myself a glass of something nice to read my audiobook. You can blame the wine for the expletives.”

Poured myself a glass of something nice to read my audiobook. You can blame the wine for the expletives. #OnTheHouse #13Apr2021 pic.twitter.com/5uN709ipOs — John Boehner (@SpeakerBoehner) February 25, 2021

Cruz was one of several high-profile speakers to open CPAC on Friday. During his speech, the Texas Republican, seen as a possible 2024 contender, declared that former President Trump Donald TrumpDonald Trump Jr. calls Bruce Springsteen's dropped charges 'liberal privilege' Schiff sees challenges for intel committee, community in Trump's shadow McConnell says he'd back Trump as 2024 GOP nominee MORE will continue to be a leading voice in the Republican Party.

“There are a whole lot of voices in Washington who want to just erase the last four years,” Cruz said. “And they look at Donald J. Trump and they look at the millions and millions of people inspired who went to battle fighting alongside President Trump, and they're terrified. And they want him to go away.”

“Let me tell you this right now, Donald J. Trump ain't going anywhere,” Cruz said.