Graham: Trump will 'be helpful' to all Senate GOP incumbents

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamJohn Boehner tells Cruz to 'go f--- yourself' in unscripted audiobook asides: report Parliamentarian nixes minimum wage hike in coronavirus bill McConnell says he'd back Trump as 2024 GOP nominee MORE (R-S.C.) pledged on Friday that former President Trump Donald TrumpDonald Trump Jr. calls Bruce Springsteen's dropped charges 'liberal privilege' Schiff sees challenges for intel committee, community in Trump's shadow McConnell says he'd back Trump as 2024 GOP nominee MORE will "be helpful" to all Senate GOP incumbents on the ballot in 2022, as Republicans increasingly turn their focus to the midterms.

"The president is going to be helpful to all Republican incumbents on the Senate. We've got a great slate of incumbents," Graham said during an interview with Fox News Radio.

He added that Trump would be "working with our incumbents" and "helping" Republicans try to unseat Democrats in Arizona, Georgia and New Hampshire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump endorsed Sen. Jerry Moran Gerald (Jerry) MoranPassage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is the first step to heal our democracy Senate votes to hear witnesses in Trump trial Senate panel advances Biden's education and labor secretary picks MORE's (R-Kan.) reelection bid this week, and Graham noted on Friday that Trump's team had also been on the phone with Sen. Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungBiden signs supply chain order after 'positive' meeting with lawmakers Republican 2024 hopefuls draw early battle lines for post-Trump era Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up coronavirus bill MORE (R-Ind.).

Trump hasn't publicly committed to supporting every GOP Senate incumbent. Instead, he's encouraged primary challenges against Sens. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiWashington Post denounces abuse of reporter Grassley to vote against Tanden nomination Mean tweets may take down Biden nominee MORE (R-Alaska) and John Thune John Randolph ThuneCruz hires Trump campaign press aide as communications director Senate GOP works to avoid having '22 war with Trump Passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is the first step to heal our democracy MORE (R-S.D.), who are up for reelection next year, and warned in a statement that he was willing to get involved in GOP primaries in order to support candidates who align with him.

But Graham's comments come as Senate Republicans are increasingly trying to ease tensions with Trump, which spiked in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and the subsequent impeachment trial.

Republicans openly fumed at Trump after the deadly attack, when a mob of his supporters stormed the building in an effort to stop the counting of the Electoral College vote. Seven GOP senators later voted to convict him of inciting an insurrection, as part of his Senate trial.

Trump has maintained a vise-like grip on the party's base, who Republicans will need if they want to win back the House and Senate next year. They've also watched as lawmakers who broke with Trump on impeachment have faced backlash back home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans are defending 20 seats in 2022, many of which are in red states where Trump remains popular.

Underscoring the shifting political grounds, Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMinimum wage setback revives progressive calls to nix Senate filibuster Schiff sees challenges for intel committee, community in Trump's shadow McConnell says he'd back Trump as 2024 GOP nominee MORE (Ky.) — who offered a blistering critique of Trump just weeks ago, calling him "morally responsible" for the attack — said on Thursday night that he would support Trump if he wins the party's 2024 nomination.

"The nominee of the party? Absolutely," McConnell said during an interview with Fox News's Bret Baier.

Asked if he agreed with Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyGrassley to vote against Tanden nomination The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by The AIDS Institute - Ahead: One-shot vax, easing restrictions, fiscal help Haley isolated after Trump fallout MORE's (R-Utah) prediction that Trump, if he runs, would win the party's nomination, McConnell demurred, noting that 2024 would be a "wide open race."

"There's a lot to happen between now and '24. I've got at least four members that I think are planning on running for president," he added.

McConnell's comments came after Trump lashed out at him in response to his floor speech, calling him "a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

The dust-up sparked talk of a GOP civil war, and earned McConnell criticism from the president's allies, including Graham and Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonCruz hires Trump campaign press aide as communications director Pelosi: Dems want commission focused on Capitol mob attack Pelosi jokes about Sen. 'Don' Johnson MORE (R-Wis.).

Until the Fox News interview, McConnell had largely declined to talk about Trump since his floor speech, including sidestepping questions during his weekly press conferences on Capitol Hill.