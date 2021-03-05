Johnson says leaving office after 2022 'probably my preference now'

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonRon Johnson grinds Senate to halt, irritating many On The Money: Senate votes to take up COVID-19 relief bill | Stocks sink after Powell fails to appease jittery traders | February jobs report to provide first measure of Biden economy Senate relief package earmarks B for global coronavirus response MORE (R) said Friday that he has not decided on whether to run for reelection next year but hinted that retiring after the end of his second term is “probably my preference now.”

Johnson made a vow to serve only two terms in the Senate when he first ran for the upper chamber, and his seat is expected to be hotly contested by Democrats whether or not he runs again. In comments to Wisconsin media outlets that his office confirmed to The Hill, Johnson indicated he’s leaning toward honoring his pledge but added the caveat that the promise was made when Democrats did not hold full control of Washington.

"That pledge is on my mind, it was my preference then, I would say it’s probably my preference now," Johnson said. "I’m happy to go home."

"I think that pledge was based on the assumption we wouldn’t have Democrats in total control of government and we’re seeing what I would consider the devastating and harmful effects of Democrats total control just ramming things through," he said.

While speculation swirls over whether the swing-state Republican will fight for a third term, Johnson indicated Friday he’s in no hurry to make up his mind given that the midterm contests are still 20 months away.

"The only people who want me to decide right now are consultants, and particularly the consultants of other people who may want to run for the U.S. Senate seat, they’d like to start raising money and start making money right off the bat," Johnson told 620 WTMJ radio Friday. "I think it’ll save everybody a lot of money by just holding tight and making a decision when I’m ready to."

Wisconsin is a lynchpin of both parties’ strategies for controlling the next Senate. Democrats are eager to expand their 50-50 majority, and Johnson’s seat, along with those in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, is a top target. Republicans are going on offense in Georgia and Arizona, as well as Nevada and New Hampshire, but could face headwinds in retaking the upper chamber if they lose Johnson’s seat.

Former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump State Department appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot Intelligence community investigating links between lawmakers, Capitol rioters Michelle Obama slams 'partisan actions' to 'curtail access to ballot box' MORE won Wisconsin narrowly in 2016 by under 1 percentage point, while Johnson won reelection that year by about 3 points. However, President Biden Joe BidenTrump State Department appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot FireEye finds evidence Chinese hackers exploited Microsoft email app flaw since January Biden officials to travel to border amid influx of young migrants MORE won Wisconsin last year just over 20,000 votes, and Democrats scored wins in the 2018 statewide races, with Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinDemocrats push Biden to include recurring payments in recovery package Biden signs supply chain order after 'positive' meeting with lawmakers Democrats want businesses to help get LGBT bill across finish line MORE (D) cruising to reelection.

A number of Democrats have already jumped into the 2022 Wisconsin Senate race, including Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Marshfield radiologist Gillian Battino. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski (D) and Rep. Ron Kind Ronald (Ron) James KindSole GOP vote on House police reform bill says he 'accidentally pressed the wrong voting button' House approves George Floyd Justice in Policing Act Six ways to visualize a divided America MORE (D) are also considering bids.

Speculation over Johnson’s electoral future comes as the Wisconsin Republican thrusts himself into the center of the Senate debate over Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Johnson has come out swinging against the bill as too expensive, and irked senators of both parties by forcing the chamber’s clerks to read the entire piece of legislation.