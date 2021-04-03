2024 GOP White House hopefuls lead opposition to Biden Cabinet

A slate of potential 2024 White House hopefuls are leading the opposition among Republican senators to President Biden Joe BidenJobs report adds to Biden momentum White House says bills are bipartisan even if GOP doesn't vote for them Trump calls for boycott of MLB for moving All-Star Game MORE's Cabinet nominees.

Of the 21 Cabinet nominations confirmed by the Senate since Jan. 20, GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyBiden to let Trump-era visa restrictions expire The Hill's Morning Report - Biden shifts on filibuster Top general: Afghan forces need US troops to fight Taliban MORE (Mo.) has voted the most against the president's picks, according to data compiled by The Hill, opposing 19 and supporting just two: Trade Representative Katherine Tai Katherine TaiDigital trade deal ripe for the Indo-Pacific The Hill's Morning Report - Biden officials brace for worst despite vaccine data On The Money: CDC extends coronavirus eviction ban through June 30 | Biden to detail infrastructure proposal Wednesday | US won't quickly lift Trump tariffs on China MORE and Cecilia Rouse Cecilia RouseThe Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - COVID vaccine developments Pelosi, White House recognize Equal Pay Day Biden's big difference? Diversity MORE, the chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.

No senator voted against Tai and only four voted against Rouse.

After Hawley, GOP Sens. Rick Scott (Fla.) and Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO'Rourke clarifies remarks, leaves door open to gubernatorial bid O'Rourke says he's not planning on run for Texas governor Ocasio-Cortez to Cruz: Your resignation is 84 days past due MORE (Texas) have opposed 18 of Biden's Cabinet nominees, while Sen. Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonRepublicans blast MLB for moving All-Star Game Will diplomacy work with Iran? OVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Pentagon asked to hold migrant children at two Texas bases | Admiral warns China invasion of Taiwan closer than people think | North Korea tests missiles MORE (Ark.) has opposed 17.

Each of the three, like Hawley, are viewed as potential 2024 White House contenders.

Hawley, who supported challenges to the 2020 election results in Congress, told CNN that he was taking Biden's Cabinet picks "one at a time."

"If there is someone I think will be good to Missouri, that I can defend to my voters, somebody who I think is going to be good for the job, I'll vote for them," Hawley said last month.

Scott's office said in a statement that the Florida senator — who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee and supported challenging Biden's win in Pennsylvania — has spoken with all of the Cabinet picks before they received votes on the Senate floor.

"Throughout this process, Senator Scott has been clear that he will not vote for any nominee who supports raising taxes or backs a job-killing agenda. He also does not support nominees who seek to re-join the disastrous Iran Deal, resume Obama-Biden era appeasement policies toward Cuba or establish weak policies that allow the U.S. to be taken advantage of by Communist China," his office said.

In some cases, the opposition to Biden's Cabinet nominees opens up splits among Republicans from the same state.

Cruz, who led the challenge to Arizona's November results, has supported just three of Biden's Cabinet picks while Sen. John Cornyn John CornynNumber of migrants detained at southern border reaches 15-year high: reports Grassley, Cornyn push for Senate border hearing OVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Biden can't picture troops in Afghanistan next year | Top general says US needed in Taliban fight | Trump Somalia withdrawal comes with downsides MORE (R-Texas) has voted for 15, including Attorney General Merrick Garland Merrick GarlandAnti-Asian hate crimes, George Floyd trial: The world is watching how we handle racism Pavlich: The Democrats next 'public health' power grab is coming The Hill's Morning Report - Biden seeks expanded government, tax hikes MORE, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines Avril HainesBiden to hold first Cabinet meeting on Thursday Haines stresses rebuilding intelligence alliances post-Trump WATCH LIVE: The Hill's Future of Defense summit MORE and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Janet Louise YellenCOVID disrupted a Latino business boom — recovery should aim to restore it On The Money: Breaking down Biden's infrastructure plan | Biden eyes tax hikes on corporations, households left alone Yellen calls for US to tackle financial risks after COVID-19 meltdown MORE, all of whom Cruz voted against.

Cornyn told Texas reporters during a conference call last month that the "new president should be able to pick, within the limits, the people he wants in his Cabinet.”

Similarly while Hawley has opposed 19 of Biden's Cabinet picks, Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntTrump pollster: Greitens leads big in Missouri GOP Senate primary Juan Williams: The GOP's big lie on voting rights Conservative think tank comes out in support of taxing stock trade MORE (Mo.), a member of GOP leadership who is retiring at the end of the 117th Congress, has opposed only five.

Biden's picks didn't face the biggest opposition just from Republicans who will want to defeat him, if he runs for reelection in 2024.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) ranked fifth among Senate Republicans in opposing the most Cabinet picks at 15. Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyRick Scott 'very optimistic' Grassley will run for another term Mo Brooks calls Capitol rioters 'fools' The Hill's Morning Report - Biden shifts on filibuster MORE (R-Ala.), who is at the center of deals to fund the government, voted against 14, along with Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulMarjorie Taylor Greene offers bills to fire Fauci, ban vaccine passports The Hill's Morning Report - Biden shifts on filibuster On The Money: Social Security gives IRS data for COVID-19 relief checks | Senate passes bill heading off Medicare cuts MORE (R-Ky.), who ran for president in 2016, and first-term Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.).

The top 10 for votes against Biden's Cabinet was rounded out by Sens. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottDemocrats justified in filibustering GOP, says Schumer Trump allies line up ahead of potentially bruising primaries Tim Scott defends saying 'woke supremacy' is as bad as white supremacy MORE (R-S.C.) and Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnBlackburn introduces bill to require migrant DNA testing at border Bottom line Hillicon Valley: Senate Republicans call for hearing on FTC's Obama-era Google decision | US grid at rising risk to cyberattack, says GAO | YouTube rolls out TikTok rival in the US MORE (R-Tenn.), who both voted against 13 of Biden's nominees.

It's hardly the first time senators with presidential aspirations have led the charge against the nominees from a president of an opposite party.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandManhattan law firm named as lead in Cuomo impeachment investigation Senate Democrats call on DHS for details on response to Portland protests Pelosi edges closer to calling on Cuomo to resign MORE (D-N.Y.) voted "no" against 20 of then-President Trump Donald TrumpWhite House says bills are bipartisan even if GOP doesn't vote for them Gaetz bragged about 'access' to women through Florida tax collector charged in federal case: report Trump calls for boycott of MLB for moving All-Star Game MORE's Cabinet nominees in early 2017, while Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - GOP pounces on Biden's infrastructure plan Biden risks first major fight with progressives Biden sets off Capitol Hill scramble on spending, taxes MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden's push for a more noble capitalism is destined to fail 33 Democrats urge Biden to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline The Hill's Morning Report - GOP pounces on Biden's infrastructure plan MORE (D-Mass.) voted "no" 19 times, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

Sens. Cory Booker Cory BookerLobbying world Democrats wrestle over tax hikes for infrastructure Democrats look to impose capital gains tax at death MORE (D-N.J.), Jeff Merkley Jeff Merkley33 Democrats urge Biden to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline The Hill's Morning Report - Biden to talk infrastructure amid border, voting controversies Meet the senators at the center of the filibuster fight MORE (D-Ore.) and Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisHarris condemns 'inexplicable' violence at Capitol COVID disrupted a Latino business boom — recovery should aim to restore it Biden says Cabinet 'looks like America' at first meeting MORE (D-Calif.) voted against nominees, according to The Times.

All besides Merkley made White House runs in 2020, with Harris eventually tapped by Biden to be his vice president.

Democratic opposition to Biden's nominees is rare, but not non-existent.

Sanders is the only member of the caucus who has formally voted against one of Biden's picks: Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Tom VilsackUSDA: Farm-to-school programs help schools serve healthier meals OVERNIGHT MONEY: House poised to pass debt-ceiling bill MORE.

And opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinHaaland on public lands drilling: Taxpayers deserve 'a return on their investment' Number of migrants detained at southern border reaches 15-year high: reports Manchin after border visit: 'Past time to do immigration reform' MORE (D-W.Va.) helped sink Neera Tanden Neera TandenWhite House delays release of budget plan Biden says Cabinet 'looks like America' at first meeting Biden to hold first Cabinet meeting on Thursday MORE's nomination to be the director of the Office of Management and Budget.

GOP Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsRepublicans don't think Biden really wants to work with them Democrats wrestle over tax hikes for infrastructure Maine GOP rejects motion to censure Collins MORE (Maine), meanwhile, has voted for all 21 of Biden's Cabinet picks, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiHaaland on public lands drilling: Taxpayers deserve 'a return on their investment' Republicans don't think Biden really wants to work with them The Hill's Morning Report - Biden officials brace for worst despite vaccine data MORE (Alaska), who is up for reelection next year, has only voted against one.