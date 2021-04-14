Sens. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRomney, Sinema teaming up on proposal to raise minimum wage Family policy that could appeal to the right and the left Press: Corporate America defies the GOP MORE (R-Utah) and Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaHouse committee approves DC statehood bill Romney, Sinema teaming up on proposal to raise minimum wage MSNBC's Joy Reid pans Manchin, Sinema as the 'no progress caucus' MORE (D-Ariz.) are teaming up on a bill to increase the minimum wage.

Romney declined to provide details on the proposal, though he suggested that he and Sinema had largely reached an agreement.

“We’re negotiating a minimum wage proposal which we would ultimately take to our group of 20 and see how they react to it and then go from there,” Romney said, referring to a bipartisan group 20 centrist-minded senators.

Romney also wouldn’t disclose the phase-in timeline or what the minimum wage would be raised to.

Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinHouse committee approves DC statehood bill Romney, Sinema teaming up on proposal to raise minimum wage The Hill's 12:30 Report: Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal after pushback MORE (D-W.Va.) told The Huffington Post, which first reported on the Romney-Sinema proposal, that he believed the bipartisan measure would raise the minimum wage to $11 per hour.

Manchin has also been circulating a proposal that would raise the minimum wage to $11 per hour and index it to inflation.

The bipartisan talks come after a progressive push to include a minimum wage hike of $15 per hour in the latest coronavirus relief bill failed. The provision ran into a buzzsaw in the form of the Senate parliamentarian, who advised that it couldn’t be included, and several centrists voted against trying to add it back in.

A group of Senate Democrats met with Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerHolder, Yates lead letter backing Biden pick for Civil Rights Division at DOJ Capitol Police officer killed in car attack lies in honor in Capitol Rotunda Rep. Andy Kim on Asian hate: 'I've never felt this level of fear' MORE (D-N.Y.) last month to discuss the path forward and are expected to meet again this week.