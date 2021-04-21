Maker of Sinema's viral 'f--- off' ring donating profits to group fighting to raise minimum wage

A business that has come out as the maker of the “F--- Off” ring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaCornyn, Sinema unveil bill aimed at confronting border surge Chipotle says raising minimum wage would mean 'manageable' menu price hike US Chamber of Commerce comes out in support of bipartisan, bicameral immigration bill MORE (D-Ariz.) was recently seen sporting in a viral photo said it will be donating all profits from sales of the accessory to a group fighting to raise minimum wage.

In pair of messages posted to Instagram this week, Yellow Owl Workshop said it appreciated the recent attention the senator brought to the ring and said it wanted to put its money “towards an organization that is fighting to protect workers and build systemic change.”

“At Yellow Owl we create fun stuff to express yourself but we are dead serious about social justice. We fully support at least a $15 minimum wage because EQUITY and DIGNITY LOOK GOOD on EVERYONE,” the business wrote in the posts.

As a result, the business said it will be donating all profits from sales of the ring “for the rest of the month" to National Employment Law Project, which fights to raise the federal minimum wage.

“Thank you to all of our customers, including Senator Sinema (D-Arizona) whose dollars allow us to pay well above San Francisco minimum wage and support our small woman-owned business that proudly holds values over profits,” the business said.

The move by the business comes weeks after Sinema drew backlash for voting against a proposal sponsored by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDC statehood is bad policy and worse politics Lawmakers brace for bitter fight over Biden tax plan Ocasio-Cortez: Activists 'have deeply influenced' Democratic positions on climate MORE (I-Vt.) that sought to raise the hourly federal minimum wage to $15.

Sinema was one of seven Democrats who voted to sustain a procedural objection against including the wage provision in the sweeping COVID-19 relief package that passed Congress last month.

Sinema was criticized by a number of Democratic lawmakers on social media over the vote, including Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.), who at the time resurfaced a 2014 tweet from the Arizona Democrat in which she previously advocated for raising minimum wage.

“A full-time minimum-wage earner makes less than $16k a year. This one’s a no-brainer. Tell Congress to #RaiseTheWage!” Sinema, who became a senator in 2019, wrote in the tweet.