Democrats to introduce bill to prevent default recurring political donations

Senate Democrats are introducing legislation on Monday to ban political campaigns from using pre-checked boxes for recurring political donations.

The bill — spearheaded by Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharAre the Supreme Court and Biden ready to rumble over Roe? Bottom line Klobuchar offers tribute to her father, who died Wednesday MORE (Minn.) and Sen. Dick Durbin Dick DurbinPresident Biden can prevent over 4,000 people from being sent back to prison Democratic AGs write to Senate backing Biden ATF nominee Senate narrowly advances Biden civil rights nominee MORE (Ill.), the Democratic whip and Judiciary Committee chairman — comes after after the Federal Election Commission (FEC) recommended Congress pass legislation preventing campaigns from using pre-checked boxes on their websites that automatically register an individual to give recurring contributions.

"Following the FEC’s unanimous vote, it’s clear we should take action to ban this practice and ensure contributors are fully informed. This legislation will do just that," Klobuchar said in a statement.

Durbin argued that the pre-checked boxes "tricked contributors into recurring payments" and that the bill would prevent campaigns from "engaging in these deceptive practices."

The bill would create a new opt-in requirement so that contributors have to actively consent to the recurring donations. Political campaigns and committees would also have to tell donors how to cancel recurring donations and immediately cancel them once they receive a request.

The FEC vote and the bill followed an investigation by The New York Times that found that the practice created a spike in refunds and fraud claims linked to recurring donations to former President Trump Donald TrumpMichigan governor apologizes after photo shows her violating state's health order Cheney dodges on link between Trump election claims and GOP voting laws Biden adviser says reducing red meat isn't sole climate change solution MORE.

Some Democrats also used the pre-checked box, though the Times noted that President Biden Joe BidenHarris to 2021 grads: Pandemic prepared you for 'pretty much anything' Senate Armed Services chair throws support behind changing roles of military commanders in sexual assault prosecutions Biden adviser says reducing red meat isn't sole climate change solution MORE's campaign had a significantly smaller refund rate through ActBlue than Trump had through WinRed.

In addition to Klobuchar and Durbin, Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker Cory BookerDemocrats seize on GOP opposition to Jan. 6 commission Sunday shows - Infrastructure, Jan. 6 commission dominate Booker on police reform negotiations: 'We're making meaningful progress' MORE (D-N.J.), Jeff Merkley Jeff MerkleyDemocrats, GOP face crowded primaries as party leaders lose control Schumer in bind over fight to overhaul elections Sanders: Netanyahu has cultivated 'racist nationalism' MORE (D-Ore.), Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenVenezuelans in Florida need GOP support beyond temporary protected status Lobbying world Tensions mount among Democrats over US-Israel policy MORE (D-Md.) and Angus King Angus KingTop Interior lawyer nominee quizzed over public records law Senators shed masks after CDC lifts mandate DC statehood bill picks up Senate holdout MORE (I-Maine) are co-sponsoring the legislation.