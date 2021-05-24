NRSC chair presses Trump to support incumbents in 2022

Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is pleading with former President Trump Donald TrumpMichigan governor apologizes after photo shows her violating state's health order Cheney dodges on link between Trump election claims and GOP voting laws Biden adviser says reducing red meat isn't sole climate change solution MORE to support GOP Senate incumbents in the 2022 midterm elections, while Trump has welcomed primary challengers to Republicans he views as disloyal.

Scott said during a Monday meeting at Trump Tower that he asked Trump “to help us in where we have incumbents and after the primary help us in the general elections.”

The NRSC chair said the meeting lasted about an hour or an hour and fifteen minutes.

“He wants to make sure we get a majority; I want to make sure we get a majority. I talk about support our incumbents,” he said. “Every time I talk to him, I say the same thing.”

Scott said he thought Trump was “receptive” to his message and pointed out he has already “endorsed in one race so far” by announcing his support of Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioDemocrats, GOP face crowded primaries as party leaders lose control Attacks from far-right and far-left only prove Biden's energy plan occupies sensible center Venezuelans in Florida need GOP support beyond temporary protected status MORE (R-Fla.).

Trump has also publicly urged Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonRepublicans try but can't escape Jan. 6 GOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase Democrats, GOP face crowded primaries as party leaders lose control MORE (R-Wis.), who is undecided on running again, to make a bid for a third term.

But Trump has threatened to support primary challenges to two Senate Republicans on the ballot next year: Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiGOP's Burr, who voted to convict Trump, opposes Jan. 6 commission GOP turns against Jan. 6 probe as midterm distraction Jan. 6 commission faces new hurdles in Senate MORE (R-Alaska) and Senate Minority Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneDemocrats seize on GOP opposition to Jan. 6 commission GOP turns against Jan. 6 probe as midterm distraction Senate panels to release Jan. 6 Capitol security report in June MORE (R-S.D.).

Asked if Trump committed to backing all Senate GOP incumbents next year, Scott said: “They’re all talking to him — well, I don’t know if all of them are.”

“He’s endorsed most of them,” he said, referring to expectations that Trump will back most Senate Republicans up for re-election.

Scott and Trump, however, did not discuss Alaska, where Murkowski is running for a fifth term.

"Few people know where they’ll be in two years from now, but I do, in the Great State of Alaska (which I love) campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski," Trump tweeted last year.

"Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing. If you have a pulse, I’m with you!" he added.

Trump called on South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemRepublicans seize on conservative backlash against critical race theory Government indoctrination, whether 'critical' or 'patriotic,' is wrong Montana governor approves restrictions on transgender athletes in schools MORE (R) in January to primary Thune, who lobbied colleagues not to support an objection to the Electoral College’s presidential vote tally on Jan. 6.

Scott says he expects Thune to run for re-election next year despite Trump’s opposition and the retirement plans of two other members of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellCollins 'optimistic' Jan. 6 commission can pass Senate with modifications Bipartisanship is dead — Republicans killed it Former GOP senator says Jan. 6 commission 'should be a no brainer" MORE’s leadership team: Sens. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanPostal Service sees chance to turn the page after tumultuous year Democrats, GOP face crowded primaries as party leaders lose control Senators unveil Postal Service reform bill that could defeat filibuster MORE (R-Ohio) and Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntSunday shows - Infrastructure, Jan. 6 commission dominate Roy Blunt: 'Too early' to create commission to investigate Jan. 6 Sunday shows preview: US hails Israel-Hamas cease-fire; 'vast differences' remain between Biden, GOP on infrastructure MORE (R-Mo.).

“I’d be surprised if he didn’t,” he said.