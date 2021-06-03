Ron Johnson 'undecided' on running for reelection

Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonBiden 'allies' painting him into a corner Biden walks fine line with probe into coronavirus origins Democrats plot next move after GOP sinks Jan. 6 probe MORE (R-Wisc.) said Thursday that he is still “undecided” on whether he'll run for reelection next year.

"I'm undecided," Johnson, who said he was only going to be a two-term senator, said at the Milwaukee Press Club, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

"When I made that pledge, I meant that pledge," he added. "I ran in 2010 because I was panicked for this nation. I'm more panicked today."

Former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump DOJ seized phone records of New York Times reporters George P. Bush announces bid for Texas attorney general Liz Cheney spent K on security in months after Trump impeachment vote MORE has encouraged Johnson to run for a third term.

“He is brave, he is bold, he loves our Country, our Military, and our Vets. He will protect our Second Amendment, and everything else we stand for. It is the kind of courage we need in the U.S. Senate. He has no idea how popular he is,” Trump said in April. “Run, Ron, Run!”

Johnson has been a big supporter of the former president and continues to push Trump’s "America First" agenda.

"The America First agenda is embraced by an awful lot of Americans," Johnson said Thursday.

Johnson said he won't do anything to risk a Democrat taking his seat, but has not said when he will announce his decision, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Back in April, Johnson said it would be his “preference” to step down and he would be “happy to go home.”