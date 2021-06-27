Photos of the Week: Infrastructure, Britney Spears and Sen. Tillis’s dog

President Biden speaks with Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) outside of the West Wing following a bipartisan meeting where they reached a deal on infrastructure on June 24. Sarah Silbiger/UPI

Ethiopians in the city of Bahir Dar line up to cast their vote on June 21. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) looks on as Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) carries his dog Theo through the Senate subway on his way to a vote on June 21. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) are seen in an elevator after a bipartisan meeting to discuss an infrastructure deal on June 21. Greg Nash/The Hill

Vice President Harris addresses reporters on June 22 after the Senate conducted a procedural vote on the For the People Act. Julia Nikhinson/The Hill

New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams speaks during his election night party at Schimanski in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn on June 22. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A man wearing a Spiderman costume who performs in hospitals for sick children hands a gift to Pope Francis as they meet at the end of the weekly general audience at the Vatican on June 23. Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden watches as the urn containing the cremated remains of former Sen. John Warner (R-Va.) is carried during a funeral service at the National Cathedral on June 23. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

#FreeBritney activists protest at Los Angeles Grand Park during a conservatorship hearing for Britney Spears on June 23. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses in an armored vehicle of the new Ranger Regiment during a visit to mark Armed Forces Week at the Aldershot Garrison in Aldershot, England, on June 24. Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool/Getty Images

People gather ahead of the We Can’t Wait Rally & March for immigration, climate justice and jobs at Union Station on June 24 before they march to the National Mall. Julia Nikhinson/The Hill

A group of bipartisan Senators return to the Capitol from the White House on June 24 following a meeting with President Biden where they made an agreement on an infrastructure plan. Greg Nash/The Hill

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) give a joint statement prior to a meeting on June 24. Julia Nikhinson/The Hill

Search and rescue personnel work in the rubble of the 12-story condo tower that partially collapsed on June 24 in Surfside, Fla. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Vice President Harris tours the El Paso Border Patrol Station with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) in El Paso, Texas, on June 25. Yuri Gripas/UPI

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Madeline Monroe and Julia Nikhinson

