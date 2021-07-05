JD Vance says he regrets past criticism of Trump

Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance said on Monday that he regrets posting since-deleted tweets critical of former President Trump Donald TrumpFive things to know about the Trump Organization indictment Allen West announces GOP primary challenge to Abbott in Texas Company behind Keystone XL seeks B in damages from US MORE.

“Like a lot of people, I criticized Trump back in 2016,” Vance told Fox News' Alicia Acuna during a Monday interview. “And I ask folks not to judge me based on what I said in 2016, because I’ve been very open that I did say those critical things and I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy. I think he was a good president, I think he made a lot of good decisions for people, and I think he took a lot of flak.”

“I think … the most important thing, is not what you said five years ago, but whether you’re willing to stand up and take the heat and take the hits for actually defending the interests of the American people,” Vance said.

Vance also says in the clip shared by Mediaite that he met with Trump recently at his Mar-a-Lago estate and calls him a “good president.”

Vance, the author of the best-selling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" and venture capitalist, announced his bid on Thursday to fill retiring Ohio Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanSinema emerges as Senate dealmaker amid progressive angst The Hill's Morning Report - Cheney 'honored' to serve on select committee JD Vance jumps into Ohio Senate primary MORE's (R) seat.

He has taken on a pro-Trump stance in recent years but contenders in the crowded GOP field had been expected to pounce on his past criticism of Trump. He has come under fire in recent days after CNN's Andrew Kaczynski posted several since-deleted tweets from Vance saying, among other things, that he would vote for Evan McMullin.

The only Democrat so far vying for the Ohio Senate seat, Rep.Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanJD Vance jumps into Ohio Senate primary Senate hopefuls embrace nuking filibuster The Hill's Morning Report - Bidens to visit Surfside, Fla., collapse site MORE (D-Ohio), tweeted on Thursday that he and Vance “have exactly one thing in common — neither of us voted for Donald Trump.”