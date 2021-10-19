McConnell: GOP should focus on future, not 'rehash' 2020

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOn The Money — Democrats tee up Senate spending battles with GOP The Memo: Powell ended up on losing side of GOP fight Treasury to use extraordinary measures despite debt ceiling hike MORE (Ky.) urged his party to focus on President Biden Joe BidenJan. 6 panel lays out criminal contempt case against Bannon Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by the American Petroleum Institute — Democrats address reports that clean energy program will be axed Two House Democrats to retire ahead of challenging midterms MORE heading into 2022, and not relitigating the 2020 election that former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump goes after Cassidy after saying he wouldn't support him for president in 2024 Jan. 6 panel lays out criminal contempt case against Bannon Hillicon Valley — Presented by Xerox — Agencies sound alarm over ransomware targeting agriculture groups MORE still falsely claims was stolen.

McConnell, speaking to reporters during a weekly press conference, was asked if he was comfortable with the party embracing Trump. The former president was at a retreat over the weekend for Senate Republicans' campaign arm and endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley Chuck GrassleyLawmakers pay tribute to Colin Powell Senate GOP signals they'll help bail out Biden's Fed chair Fill the Eastern District of Virginia MORE (R) for reelection in Iowa earlier this month.

“Well, I do think we need to be talking about the future, not the past,” McConnell told reporters Tuesday.

“I think the American people are focusing on this administration. ... It’s my hope that 2022 election will be a referendum on the performance of the current administration, not a rehash about suggestions of what may have happened in 2020,” McConnell added.

The GOP leader's comments come as Trump and some of his closest allies have continued to claim that that there was widespread election fraud last year, something Republican congressional hopefuls who align themselves with the former president have also echoed.

McConnell dismissed those assertions in a floor speech earlier this year, saying that there wasn’t evidence of fraud “anywhere near the massive scale that would have tipped this entire election.”

Since then, however, McConnell has largely stayed away from talking about Trump, who has continued to trash talk him and called for his ouster as Senate GOP leader.

"Mitch McConnell should have challenged that election because even back then, we had plenty of material to challenge that election. He should have challenged the election," Trump said at an Iowa rally where Grassley and other top GOP officials appeared.