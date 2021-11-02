Tim Scott says he'd support Trump reelection bid

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottWho is brave enough to be Trump's 2024 running mate? Black Caucus pushes for priorities in final deal Tim Scott takes in .3 million in third quarter MORE (R) said on Sunday he would support former President Trump Donald TrumpMcAuliffe, Youngkin hold final campaign rallies ahead of tight Virginia governor's race Poll: 50 percent of Republicans don't believe their vote will be counted accurately Overnight Defense & National Security — Sparring over sub deal intensifies MORE if he ran for president again in 2024.

When asked at the First In The South Republican Action Conference if he would support the former president in a 2024 run, Scott responded “of course,” The Post and Courier reported.

Scott’s expression of support for a potential future Trump campaign comes after Trump endorsed Scott in March for the latter's Senate reelection bid.

Scott has been critical of some of Trump’s rhetoric in the past, but did defend Trump’s policies while Trump was in office and worked with the former president on a police reform bill.

Scott indicated at the conference that he didn’t have interest in a vice president spot if selected by Trump.

Scott also declined to comment on rumors that he would run for president in 2024, according to the Post and Courier.

“Well at this point I’m not running for president at all,” he said. “I’m not going to answer a hypothetical question.”

Much of the conference focused on a potential reelection bid from Trump, with former Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus Reinhold (Reince) Richard PriebusHill: Trump reelection would spur 'one constitutional crisis after another' Wisconsin GOP quietly prepares Ron Johnson backup plans Ex-Sen. Cory Gardner joins lobbying firm MORE saying “the odds of President Trump running for president are somewhere near 100 percent.”

“I think he will be the nominee of the party,” Priebus added.

Scott is expected to easily win his reelection campaign in South Carolina. He has indicated this will be his last Senate election, as he doesn’t plan to run for a third term.