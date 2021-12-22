McConnell urges Thune to run for reelection amid retirement talk

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellCollins open to negotiating overhaul of child tax credit set to expire Republican senator texted Joe Manchin about joining GOP Bette Midler says Manchin wants US to be like West Virginia: 'Poor, illiterate and strung out' MORE (R-Ky.) is urging Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneCollins open to negotiating overhaul of child tax credit set to expire The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by National Industries for the Blind - US reeling from omicron; Manchin-Biden aftershocks Thune, Johnson say decisions on reelection bids expected soon MORE (R-S.D.), a close ally and his No. 2, to run for reelection next year as Thune weighs retiring.

Asked on Wednesday about the possibility that Thune retires, McConnell told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, "I certainly hope he won't."

"John Thune is an outstanding senator. He's done a great job as whip. ... It would be a real setback from the country and our party if he retires," McConnell added.

Thune is one of two GOP senators, along with Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by National Industries for the Blind - US reeling from omicron; Manchin-Biden aftershocks Thune, Johnson say decisions on reelection bids expected soon Sunday shows - Manchin says he cannot back Biden spending plan MORE (Wis.), who haven't yet announced if they are going to run for reelection in 2022. While Johnson has suggested that his previous opposition to running for a third term was shifting, Thune has been tight-lipped about which way he is leaning, but said that he'll make a decision by the end of the year.

"All in due time," Thune told reporters late last week when asked if he would run.

Other members of GOP leadership had predicted earlier this year that Thune would run for reelection. But Thune set off alarm bells when he indicated to a South Dakota reporter that his wife wants him to retire.

GOP senators have been privately encouraging Thune to run for reelection.

Thune drew former President Trump Donald TrumpHillicon Valley — Biden's misinformation warning On The Money — Biden's plea: Don't count out Build Back Better Biden mulling student loan freeze extension MORE's ire because the senator opposed a long-shot bid backed by some conservatives and Trump's allies to challenge the outcome of the Electoral College earlier this year.

Thune, in remarks that didn't go unnoticed by Trump, predicted the effort would go down like a "shot dog."

But South Dakota is a deeply red state and Thune appears likely to win reelection if he runs. Though Trump called on South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemThune, Johnson say decisions on reelection bids expected soon President Biden's bipartisanship seems like unilateral disarmament Noem says she will propose ban on transgender women in female sports MORE to run against Thune in the primary, the Republican governor rejected the idea and is running for reelection to the state's top office instead.

GOP Sens. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerSenate Republicans call on Biden to lift vaccine mandate for truckers crossing Canadian border 14 GOP senators help advance McConnell debt limit deal McConnell faces GOP pushback on debt deal MORE (N.D.) and Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamDemocrats outraged after Manchin opposes Biden spending bill Manchin says he will not vote for Build Back Better: 'This is a no' Let's fix America's accounting problem — starting with Build Back Better MORE (S.C.), who are Trump allies, told The New York Times that they've encouraged Thune to run for reelection and not to worry about a Trump-backed primary challenger.

"He likes winners and John Thune is a winner," Cramer told the Times.

Republicans are feeling increasingly bullish about their chances of winning back the Senate majority in 2022. Republicans would need a net pickup of just one seat in order to win a narrow 51-49 majority.

McConnell said Wednesday that he thinks Republicans have a "great cycle" with a "good chance of getting the majority back."

"The atmosphere is terrible [for Democrats]," he added. "I have a hard time seeing how they get out of the hole by next November."