Sanders open to supporting primary challengers against Manchin and Sinema

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersShame on Biden for his Atlanta remarks — but are we surprised? Overnight Health Care — Biden faces pressure from Democrats on COVID-19 Sanders calls out Manchin, Sinema ahead of filibuster showdown MORE (I-Vt.) thinks there’s a “good chance” Sens. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinSenate Democrats eye talking filibuster NAACP president presses senators on voting rights: 'You will decide who defines America' Schumer tees up showdown on voting rights, filibuster MORE (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaSenate Democrats eye talking filibuster NAACP president presses senators on voting rights: 'You will decide who defines America' Schumer tees up showdown on voting rights, filibuster MORE (D-Ariz.) will face challenges in future Democratic primaries and says he would be open to supporting their opponents.

Asked about the likelihood of Manchin and Sinema being challenged by other Democrats, Sanders indicated he thinks “there’s a very good chance” of that happening, though he observed “it’s up to the people of those states.”

Asked if he would be open to supporting a challenger, Sanders answered bluntly: “Yeah, I would.”

Sanders's comments reflect growing frustration with the two centrist Democrats among progressive lawmakers who are still angry over their roles in whittling down and stalling President Biden Joe BidenMadame Tussauds unveils new Biden and Harris figures US raises concerns about Russian troop movements to Belarus Putin tests a model for invading Ukraine, outwitting Biden's diplomats MORE’s sweeping climate and social spending bill.

Manchin’s and Sinema’s staunch opposition to reforming the Senate’s filibuster rule to pave the way for voting rights legislation has further exasperated Sanders and other progressives.

Sanders argued that Republican-controlled state legislatures “are moving aggressively to suppress the vote and to impose extreme gerrymandering, among many other things.”

“Anybody who believes in American democracy has got to vote to enable us to go forward with 50 votes to suspend the filibuster, at least on this vote,” he said. “I hope we have 50 votes. If we don’t, they’re going to have to go home and explain to their constituents.”

During negotiations over the Build Back Better Act, Sanders repeatedly voiced frustration with Manchin’s opposition to expanding Medicare benefits and Sinema’s reluctance to give Medicare wide-ranging power to negotiate lower prescription drug prices. Sinema eventually signed off on a scaled-down proposal to make prescription medications more affordable.

Other prominent Democratic progressives have dodged questions about primary challenges against Manchin and Sinema.

“We will address that when we get past next week,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWarren dodges on whether Sinema, Manchin should be challenged in primaries Former aide says she felt 'abandoned' by Democrats who advanced Garcetti nomination as ambassador to India The Memo: 2024 chatter reveals Democratic nervousness MORE (D-Mass.) told “CBS Mornings” when asked whether Manchin and Sinema should face primary opponents.