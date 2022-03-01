Schumer goes viral for start-and-stop ovation at State of the Union

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) set Twitter ablaze on Tuesday night when he started an ovation for President Biden during his first State of the Union address a little early.

“Unlike the [$2 trillion] tax cut passed in the previous administration that benefited the top 1 percent of Americans,” Biden said of his predecessor former President Trump during his remarks.

Cameras cut to Schumer, who stood seemingly by himself as Republicans were heard booing Biden, who briefly paused when the booing began.

Schumer started to clap before he stopped himself, looked across the aisle, smirked and sat back down.

Biden then continued, “The American rescue plan helped rescue people and left no one behind.”

Schumer again shot out of his chair, this time joined by many of his Democratic colleagues ,and began giving Biden thunderous applause.

Schumer’s caught-on-camera false start was widely shared on social media as Biden’s speech continued.