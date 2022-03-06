Murphy calls for replacing Russian oil with renewable energy in case of potential ban

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy (D) said on Sunday that if the U.S. decides to ban Russian energy imports, he would like to see the gap in energy production filled with renewable energy on top of domestic fossil fuel production.

Fox News Channel’s chief legal correspondent and “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream asked Murphy for his thoughts regarding the U.S. energy supply during an interview.

Bream noted that prominent figures like fellow Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who represents the coal-rich state of West Virginia, have called for increased oil and gas production.

“If prices go up, then you are naturally through the market mechanisms going to have more U.S. production. Joe Manchin represents a coal state. I represent a state that’s going to have a lot of wind power online very soon and so my preference would be to try to fill in that gap with renewable energy,” said Murphy.

Murphy noted that if Europe bans Russian energy imports, the gap in its energy sector will almost certainly need to be filled in with U.S. energy products such as liquified natural gas.

“I would just want to make sure that in the United States, if we’re gonna have to fill in what we lose in Russian gas, that’s not just from West Virginia coal. That’s also from Long Island Sound wind power,” he added.

–Updated at 12:04 p.m.