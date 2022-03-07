trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Senate sends bill to make lynching a federal hate crime to Biden

by Jordain Carney - 03/07/22 7:22 PM ET
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)
Greg Nash

The Senate on Monday night passed legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime, sending the bill to President Biden’s desk.

“After more than 200 failed attempts to outlaw lynching, Congress is finally succeeding in taking a long overdue action by passing the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act. Hallelujah, it is long overdue,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said from the floor. 

The bill passed the Senate by unanimous consent, meaning every senator signed off on it moving forward.

The measure previously passed the House in a 422-3 vote, with only GOP Reps. Andrew Clyde (Ga.), Thomas Massie (Ky.) and Chip Roy (Texas) voting against it. 

The bill now goes to Biden’s desk, where he’s expected to sign it. 

Authored in the House by Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.), it would designate lynching as a hate crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who helped spearhead the legislation in the Senate, said that its passage “underscores the importance of meeting this moment, of reckoning with the past, and of finally being able to say that we did the right thing.”  

The House previously passed the bill in 2020, but Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) objected to clearing it by unanimous consent in the Senate. Under the chamber’s rules, any one senator can try to pass a bill but any one senator can object.

But Paul indicated earlier this year that he supports the latest version. 

“I’m pleased to have worked with Senators Cory Booker and Tim Scott to strengthen the final product and ensure the language of this bill defines lynching as the absolutely heinous crime that it is, and I’m glad to cosponsor this bipartisan effort,” Paul said in a statement last month. 

Tags Anti-lynching movement Bobby Rush Charles Schumer Chip Roy Cory Booker Emmett Till Antilynching Act federal hate crime Hate crime Joe Biden Lynching Rand Paul Thomas Massie Tim Scott

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. House set to pass marijuana...
  2. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  3. Jan. 6 committee member: Jared...
  4. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  5. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  6. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  7. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  8. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  9. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  10. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  11. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  12. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  13. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  14. NSA agent facing federal charges...
  15. Judge strikes down New York...
  16. House passes bill to cap the cost...
  17. Trump wanted a piece of White...
  18. First Nations members urge Pope...
Load more

Video

See all Video