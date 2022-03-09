Manchin has ‘positive’ meeting with Biden’s Supreme Court nominee

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) met on Wednesday with President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Manchin, in a statement, said he and Jackson talked about “her experience, record and opinions on important issues impacting West Virginians” but that he would wait until after her Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, which is scheduled to start on March 21, to decide how he will vote.

“We had a positive and productive meeting. I appreciate her willingness to meet with me ahead of her confirmation vote. Just as I have with previous nominees, I will closely follow Judge Jackson’s nomination hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee and will continue to evaluate her qualifications to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States before making a final decision,” he said.

Manchin has been a stumbling block for Biden and Senate Democrats on key legislative priorities, including reforming the filibuster and passing a sweeping climate and social spending bill. But he has been a consistent vote for Biden’s district and appeals court judges and previously voted for two of former President Trump’s Supreme Court nominees.

Democrats are hoping to win over at least one GOP senator to vote for Jackson. Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), a crucial Republican swing vote, met with Jackson this week and offered words of praise, but no decision on how she will vote, afterward. Collins was one of three GOP senators, along with Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.), who supported Jackson last year for an appeals court seat.

But Democrats could confirm Jackson without any Republican votes if they can get all 50 of their members, including Manchin, to vote in favor and allow Vice President Harris to break a tie.