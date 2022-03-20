trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Durbin says China’s Xi must decide his place in history

by Joseph Choi - 03/20/22 10:15 AM ET
Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) addresses reporters after the weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
Greg Nash

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said on Sunday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will need to decide what his place in history will be amid Beijing’s seemingly neutral stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“President Xi has to decide his place in history and China’s place in the world. If they are going to be part of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his barbaric conduct in Ukraine, he’s going to run the risk of discrediting his own nation,” Durbin said while appearing on ABC’s “This Week.”

“He has to think twice about that and I think the [President Biden’s] most recent communication really put it on the line to him. That if he is going to secretly say he’s not taking position and then quietly go ahead and provide the resources that Putin needs, we’re going to know it and we’re going to report it,” added Durbin.

Biden spoke with Xi over the phone on Friday and warned that Beijing could face consequences if it provides “material support” to Russia.

“President Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia,” a White House readout of the call read. “He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians.”

Tags China Dick Durbin Dick Durbin Joe Biden Joe Biden Xi Jinping

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  4. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  5. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  6. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  7. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  8. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  9. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  10. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  11. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  12. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  13. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  14. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  15. ‘The words of a president...
  16. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  17. First Nations members urge Pope...
  18. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
Load more

Video

See all Video