McConnell says he hasn’t made a final decision on confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Sunday that he has not made a final decision on whether he will vote to confirm President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

CBS’s “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan asked McConnell how he was leaning with regards to Jackson’s nomination, noting that he had previously voted against her for a previous appointment. While he has praised Jackson’s credentials, McConnell has so far remained coy as to how he will vote.

“We had a very good conversation in my office and I asked her, you know — typically these Supreme Court nominees of both parties have never answered any of the questions. What they typically say is that something might come before me and I don’t want to prejudge how I might actually vote,” McConnell said.

McConnell noted how Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer, who Jackson would replace if confirmed, have previously spoken out against court-packing. McConnell said he asked Jackson about her stance on adding to the number of Supreme Court justices.

“She wouldn’t do that. So in the meantime, the committee will ask her all the tough questions. I haven’t made a final decision as to how I’m going to vote,” he added.

“I’m gonna listen to the evidence, I’m gonna listen to the hearings, and by the way she’ll be treated much better than Democrats have typically treated Republican nominees like Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh,” said McConnell. “It’ll be a respectful, deep dive into her record which I think is entirely appropriate for a lifetime appointment.”