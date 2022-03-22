Sen. Bob Casey tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough case

Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) announced on Twitter on Tuesday evening that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I test regularly for COVID-19, and late this afternoon, I tested positive with a breakthrough case,” Casey said. “I’m grateful to be asymptomatic but, per CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance, I will isolate for 5 days. This is reminder that the pandemic is not over. Please get vaccinated and boosted.”

The news comes after Casey, who is not on the Senate Judiciary Committee, tweeted his support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday, the first day of her confirmation hearings. Casey described her as a “highly qualified, evenhanded jurist who has spent her career fighting for a more equitable and just America.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, as did former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.