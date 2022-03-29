Susan Collins to make Supreme Court decision ‘relatively soon’

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Tuesday met with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a second time, saying she would decide “relatively soon” if she’ll support her Supreme Court nomination.

“I had a good meeting with Judge Jackson. She provided clarification on some of the issues, so it was a useful meeting and I’ll reflect on her answers tonight,” Collins said after the meeting.

Collins said that she used the meeting to ask follow up questions stemming from Jackson’s Supreme Court hearing last week.

Collins indicated that she wouldn’t have additional meetings with Jackson, crediting her for being “generous” with her time.

Collins and fellow GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.) voted for Jackson last year for her appeals court spot.

Collins is viewed as the most likely Republican “yes” vote. She’s supported every Supreme Court nominee since she joined the Senate except Justice Amy Coney Barrett, whom she opposed because the vote came just weeks before the 2020 election.

Former Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), who is helping guide Jackson’s nomination through the Senate, said afterward that it was the first second meeting Jackson has had with a senator.

“It was a very good meeting,” Jones added.

Asked about the possibility of Jackson getting bipartisan support, he added: “We’re not taking anything for granted. The confirmation vote’s still to come, and so we’re going to keep working.”

Democrats can confirm Jackson on their own as long as all of their members support her and Vice President Harris breaks a tie.

Democrats want to confirm her before they leave town for a two-week break starting on April 8.

“The Senate is on track to have Judge Jackson confirmed by the end of this work period,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Tuesday.