trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Space

Russia launches unmanned rescue ship for NASA astronaut, two cosmonauts after spacecraft leak

by Jared Gans - 02/24/23 5:33 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/24/23 5:33 PM ET
FILE – In this handout photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, a view of the International Space Station taken on March 30, 2022 by crew of Russian Soyuz MS-19 space ship after undocking from the Station. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service via AP, File)

Russia launched an unmanned rescue ship to aid a NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts who have been stranded at the International Space Station since their spacecraft began having a leak in December. 

The Soyuz capsule is expected to arrive at the station on Sunday to bring supplies for astronaut Frank Rubio and cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin. The leak began when a micrometeorite broke a hole in the external radiator and drained its coolant — which could allow the temperature inside the spacecraft to spike and expose those aboard to excessive heat while damaging computers and other equipment. 

The capsule launched from Kazakhstan with two NASA officials present to observe after the Russian Space Agency did not find any defects. It reached orbit nine minutes after takeoff, equipped with supplies tied to three seats. 

The three astronauts at the station were originally scheduled to come back next month, but officials determined doing so was too dangerous. 

Officials have instituted an emergency plan for Rubio to move to a SpaceX capsule also docked at the station, while Prokopyev and Petelin remain in the Soyuz capsule if a quick getaway is necessary.

Russian engineers believe having one less person in the capsule would keep the temperature low enough that it would be manageable. 

The plan will remain in place until the unmanned capsule arrives for the three of them. They initially launched in September for a planned six-month mission but will stay in space until a new capsule is set to take their replacements to the station this coming September. 

The Soyuz capsule carrying supplies was supposed to take the replacements to the station. But, it will return to Earth without the crew next month to allow engineers to examine it. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags astronaut cosmonaut International Space Station nasa russia Soyuz spacecraft leak

More Space News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt with fury after Republican questions ‘loyalty’ of Rep. Chu 
  2. Rihanna’s Super Bowl show clocks more FCC complaints than Sam Smith’s ...
  3. ‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby ...
  4. Mike Lindell says he will sue McCarthy for sharing Jan. 6 footage only with ...
  5. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  6. Cops are moving to Florida — and it’s not just for the sunshine
  7. McCarthy pushes ahead with task force to evict lawmakers from committees
  8. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  9. State lawmaker vows to filibuster all bills until GOP withdraws ...
  10. Republicans request documents from Biden's Supreme Court commission
  11. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  12. Biden faces political threat with East Palestine train derailment
  13. North Korea flies cruise missiles in figure-eight patterns amid US, allies ...
  14. Putin's wartime bluster obscures Russia's precarious future
  15. House Republicans launch probe of Buttigieg response to Ohio train derailment
  16. Marianne Williamson confirms she will run for president in 2024
  17. What we learned about the economy this week
  18. Federal judge denies news organizations’ request to unseal Trump Jan. 6 grand ...
Load more

Video

See all Video