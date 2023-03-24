trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Space

Blue Origin pinpoints engine nozzle as issue in September rocket failure

by Jared Gans - 03/24/23 3:17 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 03/24/23 3:17 PM ET
The New Shepard 4 booster suffered an anomaly during flight while going through the region of maximum aerodynamic pressure (max-Q) on the NS-23 mission in September 2022. (Credit:Blue Origin)

Blue Origin, the space company that entrepreneur Jeff Bezos founded, has pinpointed an issue with an engine nozzle as the source of its rocket crash in September. 

The company said in a post on its website on Friday that the nozzle experienced a “thermo-structural failure,” causing the rocket to crash back to Earth shortly after taking off. No one was on board the flight, but the capsule escape system that was carrying experiments — and would have carried any passengers — properly ejected and safely parachuted to the ground. 

Blue Origin wrote that all systems that were meant to protect public safety worked properly, and no injuries occurred. The company plans to retry its flight again with the payloads from the September NS-23 mission, according to the post.

Blue Origin formed the “Mishap Investigation Team,” to conduct an investigation into what happened, with oversight from the Federal Aviation Administration and representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board and NASA’s Flight Opportunities Program and Commercial Crew Office. 

The team was able to recover all “critical flight hardware” within days of the crash. They observed onboard video and the recovered hardware to determine that an engine nozzle had a structural fatigue failure during the flight. 

Operational temperatures that surpassed the expected levels caused the fatigue. 

The company is redesigning the combustion chamber and “operational parameters” to reduce the temperatures, and other design changes have improved the nozzle’s structural performance. 

The rocket was traveling at about 28,000 feet in the air and at almost 700 miles per hour when it crashed. It was launched as part of the New Shepard program, honoring astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American in space. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Blue Origin engine nozzle Jeff Bezos Jeff Bezos New Shepard NS-23 rocket launch

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Space News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republicans pass Parents Bill of Rights
  2. Trump warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if he’s indicted
  3. Alvin Bragg may have been asked to delay Trump charges: John Dean
  4. TikTok hires another former Biden aide in push to avoid US ban
  5. Florida principal resigns after parents complain about Michelangelo’s ...
  6. Meadows, numerous Trump aides, ordered to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  7. Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him
  8. ESPN blasts ethnic slur directed at Mina Kimes as ‘extremely offensive’
  9. Former AG Barr defends Fox News in op-ed about Dominion lawsuit 
  10. Newsom gets big win: California Senate approves first-of-its-kind ‘price ...
  11. Jeffries warns Trump’s words may ‘get someone killed’
  12. House fails to override Biden’s first veto
  13. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  14. Second US base hit in Syria following retaliatory strikes
  15. Idaho Republicans block ‘woke’ free tampons in schools proposal
  16. Ethics panel admonishes Graham
  17. China raids US firm in Beijing, detains five staff members
  18. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
Load more

Video

See all Video